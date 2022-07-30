Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 28–August 4)

If you haven’t already, you can still grab the two seasonal cars added with the Series 10 update: the 2022 Extreme E $58 McLaren Racing (80 points) and the 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed (160 points). With that out of the way, you’ll be able to focus on all the new cars, accessories, and clothing items.
Accumulating points by completing events this season will allow you to earn the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points). The Autumn/Storm Season ends on August 4 and offers up to 63 points, just enough to unlock both cars.
As mentioned earlier, Hot Wheels Expansion owners will be getting two challenges this season. Non-DLC owners will still be able to gold the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement without these event points, though.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Canyon Fire | (A800) Anything Goes | 1082 feet (330m)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Do the Loop-di-Loop! | (B700) Mazda | Reward: Hot Wheels Tee (new seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Aside from the Hot Wheels-themed challenges above, there aren’t any changes to the Festival Playlist format, so don’t expect anything new in terms of events:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The Future is Bright (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Change of Pace | Road Racing | (A800) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2015 Jaguar XFR-S (Autoshow value 215,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Team King | Baja Circuit playground | (A800) Super Hot Hatch
Reward: 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupe (Autoshow value 88,000 CR)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Bulevar | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 215.0 mph
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #21 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Ladera | (A800) Anything Goes | 88 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Panoramica | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 75,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Energy Prix I | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #5 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Energy Prix II | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: Extreme E Purple Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.CHALLENGES
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Sustainable Energy | In Guanajuato, EV charging points are every 15 seconds, but 100 are maintained
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #PUREENERGY | Photograph the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE in Guanajuato
Reward: RAWR (new Seasonal Exclusive emote)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: Jaguar I-PACE (Autoshow value 87,000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.SUPER7
Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu
Reward: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (Autoshow value 175,000 CR)
Accumulating points by completing events this season will allow you to earn the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points). The Autumn/Storm Season ends on August 4 and offers up to 63 points, just enough to unlock both cars.
As mentioned earlier, Hot Wheels Expansion owners will be getting two challenges this season. Non-DLC owners will still be able to gold the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement without these event points, though.
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Canyon Fire | (A800) Anything Goes | 1082 feet (330m)
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Do the Loop-di-Loop! | (B700) Mazda | Reward: Hot Wheels Tee (new seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Aside from the Hot Wheels-themed challenges above, there aren’t any changes to the Festival Playlist format, so don’t expect anything new in terms of events:#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: The Future is Bright (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Luxury Experience | Own and drive the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE
- Chapter 2: Electrifying Performance | Earn 5 Speed Skills in Guanajuato in the I-PACE
- Chapter 3: Racing Technology | Win a Road Race in the I-PACE
- Chapter 4: Earn 100,000 Skill Score in the I-PACE
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Energise! | Visit Guanajuato to start off Extreme E Energy Week
- Torque of the Town | Earn 5 Stars at Speed Traps in any Extreme E vehicle
- Racing Spark | Win a Dirt Race in any Extreme E vehicle
- Trading Places | Earn a Trading Paint Skill in Guanajuato
- Driving Force | Drive 10 miles in any Extreme E vehicle
- Volts-wagen | Smash a Billboard in any Volkswagen
- EV-lution | Earn 100,000 Skill Score in any Extreme E vehicle
Forzathon Shop
- 500 FP Car: 2016 Koenigsegg Regera (Autoshow value 1,900,000 CR)
- 400 FP Car: 1996 Ferrari F50 GT (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Blue Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)
- 75 FP Car Horn: Confetti Cannon
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Change of Pace | Road Racing | (A800) Anything Goes
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2015 Jaguar XFR-S (Autoshow value 215,000 CR)
Playground Games (3 pts) | Team King | Baja Circuit playground | (A800) Super Hot Hatch
Reward: 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupe (Autoshow value 88,000 CR)
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Bulevar | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 215.0 mph
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #21 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Ladera | (A800) Anything Goes | 88 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Panoramica | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 75,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Energy Prix I | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #5 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Energy Prix II | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: Extreme E Purple Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.CHALLENGES
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Sustainable Energy | In Guanajuato, EV charging points are every 15 seconds, but 100 are maintained
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #PUREENERGY | Photograph the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE in Guanajuato
Reward: RAWR (new Seasonal Exclusive emote)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or better
Reward: Jaguar I-PACE (Autoshow value 87,000 CR)MONTHLY EVENTS
Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.SUPER7
Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu
Reward: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (Autoshow value 175,000 CR)