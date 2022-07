Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (July 28–August 4)

Chapter 1: Luxury Experience | Own and drive the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE

Chapter 2: Electrifying Performance | Earn 5 Speed Skills in Guanajuato in the I-PACE

Chapter 3: Racing Technology | Win a Road Race in the I-PACE

Chapter 4: Earn 100,000 Skill Score in the I-PACE

Energise! | Visit Guanajuato to start off Extreme E Energy Week

Torque of the Town | Earn 5 Stars at Speed Traps in any Extreme E vehicle

Racing Spark | Win a Dirt Race in any Extreme E vehicle

Trading Places | Earn a Trading Paint Skill in Guanajuato

Driving Force | Drive 10 miles in any Extreme E vehicle

Volts-wagen | Smash a Billboard in any Volkswagen

EV-lution | Earn 100,000 Skill Score in any Extreme E vehicle

500 FP Car: 2016 Koenigsegg Regera (Autoshow value 1,900,000 CR)

400 FP Car: 1996 Ferrari F50 GT (Autoshow value 2,000,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Extreme E Blue Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Car Horn: Confetti Cannon

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

If you haven’t already, you can still grab the two seasonal cars added with the Series 10 update: the 2022 Extreme E $58 McLaren Racing (80 points) and the 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed (160 points). With that out of the way, you’ll be able to focus on all the new cars, accessories, and clothing items.Accumulating points by completing events this season will allow you to earn the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo (Hard-to-Find car, 40 points). The Autumn/Storm Season ends on August 4 and offers up to 63 points, just enough to unlock both cars.As mentioned earlier, Hot Wheels Expansion owners will be getting two challenges this season. Non-DLC owners will still be able to gold the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement without these event points, though.Danger Sign (2 pts) | Canyon Fire | (A800) Anything Goes | 1082 feet (330m)Reward: Super WheelspinChampionship (5 pts) | Do the Loop-di-Loop! | (B700) Mazda | Reward: Hot Wheels Tee (new seasonal Exclusive clothing)Aside from the Hot Wheels-themed challenges above, there aren’t any changes to the Festival Playlist format, so don’t expect anything new in terms of events:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.This week’s Festival Playlist has a bunch of events that players can complete to earn seasonal points. If you’ve been doing these for a long time, you’ll probably notice that there’s enough variation to keep you entertained for at least a few days.(3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme(10 pts) | Change of Pace | Road Racing | (A800) Anything GoesNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2015 Jaguar XFR-S (Autoshow value 215,000 CR)(3 pts) | Team King | Baja Circuit playground | (A800) Super Hot HatchReward: 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupe (Autoshow value 88,000 CR)(2 pts) | Bulevar | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 215.0 mphReward: 2022 Extreme E #21 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(2 pts) | Ladera | (A800) Anything Goes | 88 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Panoramica | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 75,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Extreme E Energy Prix I | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme EReward: 2022 Extreme E #5 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(5 pts) | Extreme E Energy Prix II | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme EReward: Extreme E Purple Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive clothing)Last but not least, three new Festival Playlist challenges are now live in Forza Horizon 5. Complete them for some extra seasonal points and unlimited fun. The usual monthly events and Super7 are still available if you haven’t completed them. Keep in mind that completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub will now reward you with the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.(3 pts) | Sustainable Energy | In Guanajuato,charging points are every 15 seconds, but 100 are maintainedReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #PUREENERGY | Photograph the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE in GuanajuatoReward: RAWR (new Seasonal Exclusive emote)(2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or betterReward: Jaguar I-PACE (Autoshow value 87,000 CR)(4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.(4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.Complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menuReward: 2018 Mercedes-GT 4-Door Coupe (Autoshow value 175,000 CR)