Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive 1932 Ford Is Coming Up, Good Luck Getting One

Members of the Hot Wheels Red Line Club are getting ready for a new exclusive release. Over a month has passed since Mattel graced us with the last RLC, even though there have been plenty of other collectibles on offer in the meantime. These items are becoming increasingly more difficult to purchase, with increasing demand from collectors and limited production numbers.
About a month ago, Hot Wheels enthusiasts from around the world were happy to see that Mattel launched the 1962 RLC Exclusive Ford F100. A total of 30,000 items were available, which seems to have become the norm for these items today. And as you would expect, they were sold out just minutes after going live. On the 30th of August, at 9 AM PST, you'll get a chance to purchase a 1932 Spectraflame Oxblood Ford. Right off the bat, you might notice that this is a classic casting for Hot Wheels.
There have been quite a few variations of it over the years, including the Ford 5-Window Coupe, the Ford Coupe, the Ford Delivery, the Ford Sedan, and the Classic Ford Vicky. Just last year, Mattel came up with an RLC version with just 17.500 units produced all in all. And now, the classic design has received an upgrade in the form of a supercharged big-block engine! You can see the drag-racing heritage of this collectible as it's rolling on Real Riders 12-spoke small drag wheels in the front and 5-spoke drag slicks in the back.
You can also open the doors to get a peek inside, and this casting comes inside of an acrylic case instead of a classic blister. As you'd expect from an RLC Exclusive, the limit has been set at only 1 item per customer! Pricewise, this will set you back $30 if you're quick enough when it goes live. Of course, some sellers on eBay are already asking $100 for one, in true scalper fashion.
