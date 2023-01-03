Infiniti Patents QX65 Name - It Will Be a Coupe Version of the QX60 SUV

Nissan's noble division Infiniti has trademarked the QX65 name for an upcoming coupe SUV derived from the QX60 SUV.
Whether we're talking Europe or the U.S., coupe SUVs are all the rage these days, and from a cost and design standpoint, it's relatively easy to derive one from an already existing SUV.
Infiniti has thought of this diversification and is planning a new such model with a sleek design for the American market. Accordingly, the Japanese filed application number 97729237 with the U.S. Patent Office on December 22 to register the QX65 name.
As the QX55 is the coupe SUV version of the QX50, it is obvious that the QX65 is nothing but the coupe SUV version of the QX60.
Launching in the summer of 2021, the QX60 is available in four trim levels (Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph) that can be ordered with either front- or all-wheel drive. Unfortunately, there's only one powertrain available and that is a 3.5-liter V6 developing 295 hp (299 ps) at 6,400 rpm and 270 lb-ft (366 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm. The power unit sends resources to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. We should also expect Infiniti to go for a hybrid powertrain to face the fierce competition in the segment.
The current QX60 is based on the Nissan Pathfinder's genes and offers the option of seven seats. However, a coupe SUV version will likely ditch the third row of seats for a sportier look. Besides, there would be not enough headroom for passengers seating back there.
Prices for the Infiniti QX 60 start at $49,200 (46,144 euros) for the base Pure front-wheel drive version and $51,200 (48,040 euros) for the all-wheel drive version. As with the smaller QX55 coupe SUV, Nissan is likely to offer the QX65 only with the higher trim levels and only in combination with the all-wheel drive setup, that transfers up to 50% of torque to the rear axle when needed.
The QX55 is only offered with the top Luxe, Essential and Sensory trims. The price difference between the QX50 SUV and the QX55 coupe SUV in the Luxe trim is $3,550 (3,329 euros). Considering the QX60 costs $57,250 (53,718 euros) in the Luxe AWD version, the coupe SUV will surely exceed $60,000 (56,300 euros). The main rivals will be the Acura MDX, Audi Q5 Sportback, Cadillac XT6, Genesis GV80, and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Just like the QX60, the QX65 will be very generously equipped, with 20-inch wheels as the smallest ones available, a Pro Pilot system with Navi-link, Around View Monitor, a virtual instrument cluster displayed on a 12.3-inch display, three-zone automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats.
The QX65 is expected no earlier than the end of 2023.
