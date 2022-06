Infiniti QX55 Enters 2023 Model Year With Higher Price Tag

Well, the list kicks off with more driver-assist systems. ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control boasts Full-Speed Range and Hold with Steering Assist. The premium-oriented automaker further sweetens the deal with auto-folding heated outside mirrors, four-way driver power lumbar adjustment, rear door handles with integrated welcome lighting, and a Type-C USB port for the rear passengers. As ever, three grades are available.Luxe is what Infiniti calls the lowliest of the bunch. Equipped with leather-appointed seats, this grade comes standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and 20-inch alloy wheels.Stepping up to the $54,250 Essential adds Traffic Sign Recognition and cube-design adaptive headlights with automatic leveling. The curiously-named Essential, which is the mid-range trim level rather than the base trim level, is also equipped with Bose Performance Series premium audio, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, climate-controlled front seats, and satellite navigation with a 5-year trial to premium traffic.At the very top of the spectrum, the $57,800 Sensory improves comfort with the help of heated second-row outboard seats and four-way front passenger power lumbar adjustment. Other goodies that make the Sensory stand out in the crowd include the head-up display, motion-activated liftgate, and semi-aniline leather. Regardless of grade, the QX55 is a four-pot affair.It's not your typical four-cylinder turbo, though. The VC-Turbo is a 2.0-liter mill that seamlessly varies the compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1 for maximum power or maximum efficiency. Rated at 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque, the variable-compression engine is paired to a boring continuously variable transmission with shift-by-wire tech. On the upside, the paddle shifters come in handy when driving downhill.The 2023 Infiniti QX55 is due to arrive in showrooms this summer.