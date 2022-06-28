Infiniti QX55 Enters 2023 Model Year With Higher Price Tag

Initially priced from $46,500 minus the destination freight charge, Infiniti’s coupe-styled crossover is entering the 2023 model year at $49,150 for the most basic of specifications. The question is, what changed for the better?
Well, the list kicks off with more driver-assist systems. ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control boasts Full-Speed Range and Hold with Steering Assist. The premium-oriented automaker further sweetens the deal with auto-folding heated outside mirrors, four-way driver power lumbar adjustment, rear door handles with integrated welcome lighting, and a Type-C USB port for the rear passengers. As ever, three grades are available.
Luxe is what Infiniti calls the lowliest of the bunch. Equipped with leather-appointed seats, this grade comes standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
Stepping up to the $54,250 Essential adds Traffic Sign Recognition and cube-design adaptive headlights with automatic leveling. The curiously-named Essential, which is the mid-range trim level rather than the base trim level, is also equipped with Bose Performance Series premium audio, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, climate-controlled front seats, and satellite navigation with a 5-year trial to premium traffic.
At the very top of the spectrum, the $57,800 Sensory improves comfort with the help of heated second-row outboard seats and four-way front passenger power lumbar adjustment. Other goodies that make the Sensory stand out in the crowd include the head-up display, motion-activated liftgate, and semi-aniline leather. Regardless of grade, the QX55 is a four-pot affair.
It's not your typical four-cylinder turbo, though. The VC-Turbo is a 2.0-liter mill that seamlessly varies the compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1 for maximum power or maximum efficiency. Rated at 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque, the variable-compression engine is paired to a boring continuously variable transmission with shift-by-wire tech. On the upside, the paddle shifters come in handy when driving downhill.
The 2023 Infiniti QX55 is due to arrive in showrooms this summer.
Luxe is what Infiniti calls the lowliest of the bunch. Equipped with leather-appointed seats, this grade comes standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
Stepping up to the $54,250 Essential adds Traffic Sign Recognition and cube-design adaptive headlights with automatic leveling. The curiously-named Essential, which is the mid-range trim level rather than the base trim level, is also equipped with Bose Performance Series premium audio, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, climate-controlled front seats, and satellite navigation with a 5-year trial to premium traffic.
At the very top of the spectrum, the $57,800 Sensory improves comfort with the help of heated second-row outboard seats and four-way front passenger power lumbar adjustment. Other goodies that make the Sensory stand out in the crowd include the head-up display, motion-activated liftgate, and semi-aniline leather. Regardless of grade, the QX55 is a four-pot affair.
It's not your typical four-cylinder turbo, though. The VC-Turbo is a 2.0-liter mill that seamlessly varies the compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1 for maximum power or maximum efficiency. Rated at 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque, the variable-compression engine is paired to a boring continuously variable transmission with shift-by-wire tech. On the upside, the paddle shifters come in handy when driving downhill.
The 2023 Infiniti QX55 is due to arrive in showrooms this summer.