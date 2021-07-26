In a Parallel Dimension, GM Could've Sold Vauxhall's Griffin Editions as Buicks

You have probably heard that GM sold Opel / Vauxhall to PSA, which in turn teamed up with FCA to form Stellantis. During this time, the German / British automaker has renewed most of its lineup, ditching the old platforms and adopting new powertrains and technology features.
Some of the models that have been renewed are the Corsa supermini and Crossland subcompact crossover, and it is these two that have just received the Griffin treatment in the United Kingdom.
Positioned above the SE Nav Premium, the 2021 Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin boosts the appeal of the electric subcompact hatchback, bringing semi-autonomous driving, speed sign recognition, driver drowsiness detection, and forward collision alert.
The brand’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, as well as the 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and heated front seats and steering wheel, are standard. The model rides on 17-inch bi-color alloy wheels, has LED front fog lamps, black roof and A pillars, and tinted rear windows.
Powering the 136 PS (134 HP / 100 kW) electric motor is the 50 kWh battery that gives it a 209-mile (336-km) range and supports 100 kW fast charging, taking 30 minutes to be charged up to 80%.
Pricing starts at £26,390 (equal to $36,277), including the local government grant, and customers will get a wall box and 30,000 miles (48,280 km) of free electricity.
Vauxhall is asking at least £17,555 ($24,132) for the Crossland Griffin, which sits above the SE trim level, and packs the 1.2-liter gasoline and 1.5-liter diesel engines.
It boasts several styling cues, has 17-inch black alloys, black-painted side mirror caps, contrasting color roof, and chrome effect on the upper window moldings.
LED headlights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, lane departure warning, and speed sign recognition are standard. The crossover gets heated front seats and steering wheel, ambient lighting, and 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration as well.
