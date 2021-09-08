4 Chef Tries to Fly 40 Frozen Piranhas Into LAX, Succeeds

If You Need The World’s Coolest Food Truck Buy This 1955 Citroen H Van

The Citroën H Van is just about the funkiest looking piece of work the French automaker Citroën built between 1947 and 1981 - and that’s saying a lot. It was developed as a simple front-wheel-drive van after World War II but, though it’s horrifically underpowered, it happens to be the coolest van you could buy. 18 photos



Corrugated bodywork was said to be inspired by German Junkers bomber aircraft and Henry Ford used the same construction platform for the



This one was converted into a beverage sales van by the vendor, and it includes a full bodywork restoration. It runs and drives - but barely - as this Citroen has been sitting still and used as a bar.



Introduced in 1947, the Citroen H Van was miles ahead of its commercial competitors due largely to its monocoque construction, economical 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine and an easy-to-maintain three-speed manual transmission which it shared with the Traction Avant.



It’s not exactly a speed demon as, on its best day, the H could reach just 60 mph (88 kph) .



This one was purchased by a vendor in 2019. The H was taken down to a bare metal bodywork restoration and all corrosion was cut out and panels were either repaired or replaced as necessary.



It was used for the most part on the seller’s grounds, but this Citroen runs and drives. You would need to address issues with the braking system, but as with all H models, those brakes are accessible for repair.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.