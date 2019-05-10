autoevolution

Chef Tries to Fly 40 Frozen Piranhas Into LAX, Succeeds

10 May 2019, 11:49 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One chef from Peru had one hell of a time convincing TSA agents he wasn’t up to anything bad, when they caught him with 40 frozen piranhas in his luggage, flying into LAX.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
The incident translated into a 5-hour delay for Virgilio Martinez, owner and chef at Central restaurant in Lima, Peru, and star of season 3 of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” series. He flew into the Los Angeles International Airport with a very special cargo – one that ultimately brought him into some trouble.

He had bought, frozen and vacuum-sealed 40 piranhas for a special food festival in Los Angeles, he tells the Los Angeles Times. He imagined he’d raise a few eyebrows with the TSA, but he didn’t quite picture himself spending 5 full hours trying to convince the agents that he wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary.

“I was extremely obsessed about bringing piranhas because we serve piranhas in the Amazon at Central, so I said, ‘Guys, why not take a risk to bring piranhas to L.A.?’” Martinez says. “You probably have preconceived notions about piranhas because of movies, but for me, piranhas, we go fish them.”

The agents who looked inside his bag had the same preconceived notions, he says. He spent 5 hours trying to explain to them that what he was doing was his job, i.e. cooking the fish for people. In the end, they let him through.

“I told him that it was from my heart and showed him a few photos,” Martinez explains. “I took my book and said, ‘Look, this is what I want to do with the piranhas.’ And he finally said, ‘Oh, wow, go ahead.’”

Seeing how Martinez is a chef, he probably made sure the piranhas were handled and transported in good conditions, so don’t think he stuffed them in his carry-on. As for the delay at the airport once he touched down, it was only to be expected: because many people would bring anything they can later sell, the agents needs to make sure it doesn’t happen on their watch.
airport food TSA fish LAX Los Angeles
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 