Forza Horizon 5 Partial Car List Unveiled, More Cars to Be Announced Soon

It’s been a very busy day for Forza Horizon fans, as developer Playground Games revealed in-depth details about Forza Horizon 5’s campaign. Alongside the new “Let’s Go!” video released this week, the fine folks at Playground Games made it easier for Forza Horizon afficionados to plan ahead and decide which cars they’ll be driving when the game launches.
A huge list that contains hundreds of cars that will be available on day one of Forza Horizon 5 has been published on the game’s official website, but that’s just the beginning. It looks like this isn’t the complete list of confirmed cars that will be available in Forza Horizon 5, as the list will be expanded with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to the game’s release date.
But wait, there’s more! Even after the game’s release, Playground Games confirmed that the car list will be expanded regularly. On top of that, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to expand their garage with new cars and rewards every week by completing seasonal content.
Apart from the cars that are also available in Forza Horizon 4, there are several vehicles that will make their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. One of these cars is the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, an exceptionally rare ride.
Then, we have the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which will be among the new cars added to the Forza franchise. And let’s not forget the Mercedes-AMG One, which will also be on the game’s cover, along with the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.
Last but not least, Playground Games revealed that the cars players unlock in-game will be highlighted under a new Car Collection interface to make it easier to track everything acquired per manufacturer. You can find the Forza Horizon 5 confirmed car list on the game's official website, but keep in mind that we'll be getting more vehicles in the coming months.
