James May Talks About Cheese and Eggs on New FoodTribe Channel

After leaving Top Gear, the trio of car reviewers - Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May - embarked on an epic journey with The Grand Tour. But at the same time, they also started a new website called DriveTrive. 26 photos



Now, normally, we don't give a hoot about anything as boring as company profits, but this has resulted in some company restructuring and a funny spinoff that began airing on YouTube a couple of months ago.



We let it mature, like a good cured meat, and are ready to have a taste. Culinary jokes aside, James May is now doing YouTube videos about food. They don't feel professional or anything like that, just watching your favorite uncle blabber about "the good old days." That is if your uncle is one of the presenters of the biggest car shows on earth and owns some cool supercars.



James May has this strange quality where you can watch him do the most trivial things and still feel calm and entertained. After leaving Top Gear, he shot some funny clips of him playing musical instruments or some random cooking.



In one of FoodTribe's most popular videos, May puts together what's basically a cheese sandwich from the 70s. Another talks about spam vs. ham or eating healthier.



It's hard to believe it, but May has been under the spotlight for nearly 20 years. Just turned 57, the Grand Tour presenter recently talked about leaving it all behind as he doesn't want to "fall apart in public." Clarkson is nearly 60, while Hammond turned 50. By the way,



