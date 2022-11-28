Icons of Porsche Festival Enjoyed a Crowd of Over 15,000 at This Year's Edition in Dubai

The Icons of Porsche festival attracted a massive crowd at this year’s edition – more than 15,000 people attended the Middle East’s premier automotive exhibition.
Although the event is relatively new, it grew into the most prominent car festival in the Middle East in just two years. Last year, Icons of Porsche managed to gather a crowd of over 7,000 people. This year, the festival took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 26-27 November and was themed “Icons of Porsche, Safari Edition.” It aligned with the off-road adventure culture among fans and enthusiasts from the Middle East.
Various cars were hosted at the 31,000-square foot (2,880-square meter) site, each with a different theme to cater to the diverse audience. Moreover, Porsche seized the moment to organize the regional premiere of the 911 Sport Classic, 911 Dakar, and 911 GT3 RS. Legendary racing drivers also attended, including six-time Le Mans 24-Hour winner Jack Ickx, Mark Webber, and Timo Bernhard. Those who participated in the event could also experience an exciting ride in the latest-generation Cayenne on a specially designated off-road track. Freshly restored first-generation Cayenne examples were displayed to celebrate 20 Years of Cayenne.
Striking artworks were on display at Icons of Porsche. Perhaps one of the most eye-catching and popular exhibits was the “Safari Camel,” the real-life recreation of a famous artwork created by renowned digital artist Chris Labrooy.
Four classic sportscars were brought from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart to Dubai: the 1986 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar, the 1981 Porsche 911 C 5 (SC) San Remo, the 1981 Porsche 924 GTS Rallye, and the 1978 Porsche 911 SC Safari.
Of course, Porsche clubs arrived in arranged convoys and took part in the event. What’s more, lots of cars from local Middle Eastern owners were showcased around Icons of Porsche’s five precincts.
Porsche plans to expand the event significantly in the coming years, and the company has already announced that the next edition is set to be held on 18-19 November 2023. The festival will mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche Sportscars.
