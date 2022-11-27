2002 Porsche 911 GT3 RS/R Is a Racing Legend You Can Now Buy

Porsche needs no introduction. The legendary car maker built outstanding machines that reached driving perfection, leaving us all in awe with the superbly balanced chassis and screaming flat-6 engines that could drive you comfortably on any roads and then tear your face off on track.
Porsche excels when it comes to spirited driving, tearing up mountain roads and destroying lap times set by purpose-built race cars with normal road-going vehicles - and you have all this insanity in a relatively affordable package, compared to other cars with similar performance.
Now that we know that road cars made by these German lunatics can basically go toe-to-toe with pure-bred race cars, just imagine the monsters that they produce when they make purpose built race vehicles.
Porsche has an outstanding track record, with cars like the LeMans-winning 917 demolishing everything and everyone who was unfortunate enough to be in its path. So, it's safe to say that they know what they’re doing. They built a lot of race cars for a lot of racing categories, and now, if you feel brave enough and are willing to pay the eye watering price tag, you too can own a Porsche race machine.
You can find a 2002 Porsche 911 GT3 RS/R with an outstanding racing pedigree up for sale via RM Sotheby's out of Daventry, UK. It is number 3 out of just 48, so you don’t want to miss out on this rare unicorn. The car is tried and tested, having competed in a number of endurance races where it got really good results. Being a Porsche, it of course has the winning formula: lightweight, nimble chassis and sitting behind you, a naturally aspirated flat-6 that revs to the moon and produces over 400 hp. Combining the rarity, the race pedigree, and the sheer performance, you can be certain that the asking price is nothing short of insane: 350.000 pounds, or a little over 420.000 dollars.
But if you have this kind of money to spend on a race car, I advise you to pull the trigger on this one. You never see these cars anymore, monsters from an era of racing that was exciting, filled with drama, and cars that touched our souls like modern ones just can’t. It is a piece of automotive history, and with that said, the price becomes a bargain.
So don’t wait - let the racer in you get out and plant yourself in this absolute legend.
