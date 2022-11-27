Naples Porsche 911 DLS by Singer Has Visible Carbon Fiber, Lime Green Touches

Well, that would be entirely correct even when its nickname, ‘Naples’, originates from ‘Napoli’, the capital city of the Italian Campania region and the nation’s third-largest urban area. Instead, here we are dealing with the bespoke Naples commission based on the Porsche 911 (964) Reimagined by Singer according to the principles resulting from their renowned Dynamics & Lightweighting Study, aka the Porsche 911 DLS by Singer.
As opposed to the usual Americana way of restoring and modifying air-cooled Porsches, the 911 DLS projects are undertaken by Singer Vehicle Design’s team based at their UK division, which is one of the main reasons why some of the testing and development was performed on the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife. As far as the one-off unit presented here, the Porsche 911 DLS Naples work of motoring art was recently presented by the company on social media, so we all drop jaws at the sight of all the astonishing details.
Naples is a left-hand drive example that was commissioned by its affluent owner in visible carbon fiber, hence the raw and untamed look of the body. Probably just to make sure everyone – including those who are less than connoisseurs – will notice this German sports car stands out in any ritzy 911 crowd, it features side stripes and Porsche lettering in a contrasting shade of Lime Green. Basically, the exterior feels so incredibly appetizing that we are lucky this thing is not around us, otherwise I would simply try and taste it!
Anyway, the interior is a bit more outrageous than you would think when looking at the (almost) subtle exterior. This is because the color mix gets flipped, so now the Lime Green turns into the dominant shade, while visible carbon fiber takes a literal back seat and forms the shell of the sports seats, among others. There is also a custom suede/leather weave center for the seats, of course, just for good measure.
Singer, other than utter perfection, when even the rear cross-members are dressed accordingly, in Lime Green?
And, by the way, those humongous Lime Green Fuchs-style wheels and tires along with the rather massive ducktail are not there for nothing. Instead, under the rear hood resides a naturally aspirated, flat-six, air-cooled, four-valves-per-cylinder 4.0-liter engine. The Holy Grail mill, also shown in visible carbon fiber, was made in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering and features ram-air intakes (breathing through rear side window vents), titanium valves plus upper and lower injectors, a large magnesium fan, and a unique oil cooling system.
Good for around 500 hp unless stated otherwise, the happy-revving flat-six sends its power to the rear wheels through a lightweight, magnesium-case six-speed transmission that delivers the oomph to equally lightweight magnesium center-lock wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The last important bit to know about the 911 DLS is that aerodynamics also plays a significant role, which is why Naples has quirky stuff such as a dropped channel central part on the roof, a small Gurney flap on the upper edge of the ducktail spoiler, as well as a carefully studied design for the rear diffuser.
