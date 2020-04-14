Hummer H2 With 13-Inch Wheels Looks Ridiculous, Won't Off-Road Anywhere

Garage 54 is arguably one of the most entertaining YouTube channels with automotive content. Specialized in “crazy auto experiments,” the Russians behind the Tesla Cybertruck with UAZ 469 underpinnings have turned their attention to a truck-based SUV from General Motors.
Enter the Hummer H2, which used to be built in Kaliningrad, Russia as well as Mishawaka, Indiana. Often hated by the environmentalists over what can only be described as woeful fuel economy, the H2 came standard with 17-inch wheels wrapped in 315 by 70 rubber boots. The aftermarket can set you up with 22s and even larger wheels, but then again, the ride quality of the gas-guzzling SUV takes a nosedive as the size of the sidewall gets smaller.
The question is, have you ever imagined the Hummer with wheels and tires that are more appropriate on a city car from the 1990s instead of a large utility vehicle? Garage 54 did, and with the help of a plasma cutter, they’ve managed to fit 13-inch wheels. Given that the rear brake rotors measure 13 inches as well, you can get an idea about how ludicrous these guys are.
Upon heading out for a test drive, the MC is much obliged to report that “climbing inside is much easier.” Despite the load rating of the tires and the Hummer’s sheer weight, the 13s seem to hold up for a short stroll around the garage. Tested at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, the most unexpected thing about the test drive is that the rear axle of the H2 didn’t hit anything.
Contrary to popular belief, the second generation of the civilian Hummer is alright in off-road situations. Smack talk most likely originates from Jeep forums and Jeep enthusiasts that – rightly so – prefer the Wrangler. Optioned with Rubicon goodies, the JL and JLU are better suited for off-road driving.
On that note, it’s hard to predict if the H4 will be capable of venturing off the beaten path. Expected in 2021 for the 2022 model year, the GMC Hummer EV will pack no fewer than 1,000 horsepower according to General Motors, up to three electric motors according to rumors, and a truck-based platform. Also worthy of note, the H4 will be reportedly available as a pickup and SUV.
