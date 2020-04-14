Hummer H2 With 13-Inch Wheels Looks Ridiculous, Won't Off-Road Anywhere

More on this:

1 2022 GMC Hummer EV New Logo Revealed, May 20th World Debut Still On Schedule

2 Bureko 6x6 Pickup Is a Chevy Silverado With Two More Wheels, Packs 1,200 HP

3 General Motors EV1 Shell Auctioned for Brand-New Chevrolet Colorado Money

4 2022 GMC Hummer EV Specifications: 1,000 HP, 11,500 LB-FT, 60 MPH in 3 Seconds

5 General Motors Electric Pickup Truck Heading to Dealers in the Fall of 2021