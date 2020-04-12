2022 GMC Hummer EV New Logo Revealed, May 20th World Debut Still On Schedule

Quiet revolution. That’s the title of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV commercial starring LeBron James, and it’s a serious step forward for General Motors as well as pickup trucks. Not only is the H4 estimated with 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque, but the gentle giant promises to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in three seconds.
It appears that Hummer is trying to wash away the sins of the H3 and H2, two SUVs that had little in common with the Humvee military 4x4 that entered service in 1983 and came to prominence during the Gulf War against Saddam Hussein. However, the truth of the matter is that General Motors couldn’t care less about the H3, H2, and good ol’ H1.
Going electric is pretty much a necessity for Hummer, setting this thing apart from other pickup trucks in the Chevrolet and GMC lineups as well as keeping up with Tesla’s and Rivian’s advancements in electrification. Also worthy of mentioning is the Blue Oval, the rival U.S. manufacturer that’s been developing the F-150 EV for quite a while now.
Another proof of the Hummer’s newfound identity comes in the guise of the logo, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office at the beginning of February 2020. The main photo of this article is a side-by-side comparison of the old and new logo, and the differences are obvious. The font isn’t as bulky as before, encapsulating the tech-forward nature of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV that will premiere a brand-spanking-new platform.
BT1 is how it’s called, and although we expect similarities with the T1 body-on-frame vehicle architecture of the Silverado and Tahoe, the newcomer is designed specifically for battery-electric applications. B stands for Battery and T for Truck-based applications, and two years ago, the platform was known as “Project O” as a nod to Al Oppenheiser.
Al was appointed head honcho of the EV program at General Motors in 2018, and in his place, Team Camaro welcomed Mark Dickens as their new leader. Even though there’s a Camaro-like electric sports car in the pipeline, “multiple sources” claim that General Motors has suspended the Camaro Gen 7 program to focus on more lucrative projects.
Expected to be offered as a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is supposed to feature no fewer than three powertrain configurations. Like the Tesla Cybertruck, we may be dealing with single-, dual-, and three-motor configurations as well as 800V fast-charging at 350 kW and a driving range of approximately 400 miles.
