As you’re well aware, the 2021 Bolt has been pushed back a little because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, Chevrolet has to fix thousands of 2019 and 2020 model year over rear doors that “may open while driving.” 26 photos EV in Canada over the same problem. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration boil down the problem to “the door-handle cable inside the rear doors.” To the point, it “may be too long.”



What’s wrong with that, you wonder? A longer cable allows contact with the window when it’s opened, translating to potential damage for the cable. The wear eventually climaxes with the cable snapping into two pieces, causing the rear doors of the Bolt to swing open while the electric vehicle is driven.



The inside handle may also be inoperable if the cable snaps, and in worst-case scenarios, engaging the rear-door child locks will prevent the rear doors from unintentional opening. Chevy told the NHTSA that the issue was discovered during a quality check at the Orion Assembly Plant on February 18th. The condition was reported as a potential safety issue, and on February 21st, an investigation was opened.



General Motors isn’t aware of any field claims for this issue, and the automaker also highlights that Bolts built after February 21st are outfitted with the shorter inside-door-handle cable that doesn’t interfere with the rear-door windows.



Owners will be notified on May 11th, and the fix is relatively simple. Drive your Bolt to the dealership, give it to a service technician, he replaces the long cables with short cables, and you’re done! Of course, this operation comes at no cost whatsoever for the owners of the 2019 or



Download attachment: Chevrolet Recalls 2019, 2020 Bolt EV Because "Rear Doors May Open While Driving" (PDF)