General Motors EV1 Shell Auctioned for Brand-New Chevrolet Colorado Money

Long before Tesla’s Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T, the Ford Motor Company offered an electric version of the Ranger. Marketed as Including the buyer’s premium of 10 percent, the winning bidder paid $23,662.10 for the first mass-produced electric vehicle of the 1990s. Mass production, however, is a bit of an exaggeration if you remember that 1,117 examples were made in total.Sold on the GovDeals.com liquidity services marketplace, the University of Cincinnati received the shell of the EV1 as a donation in 2008. “There is no VIN, frame, doors, trunk lid, hood, or much of an interior. There is a dash piece and at least some of the console, parts of the wiring harness, and the main digital dash display.”What boggles the mind is how the bidding got so high despite a starting at $100 and shooting to $1,027 on the first day of the auction. Three weeks later, someone laid down $15,001 as opposed to the previous bid of $4,110. The winning bidder – identified as t**v – shelled out $210 in the first instance, then leveled up to $21,511.EVs nowadays range from relatively affordable options such as the Renault Zoe to no-nonsense hypercars like the Lotus Evija, yet we shouldn’t forget that General Motors was wading through these waters two-and-a-half decades ago. As the Hummer gears up for its revival as an electric pickup truck under the GMC brand, it’s also worth remembering that 492 units of the Chevrolet S-10were produced from 1997 to 1998.Long before Tesla’s Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T, the Ford Motor Company offered an electric version of the Ranger. Marketed as the Ranger EV and produced from 1997 to 2002, the rear-wheel-drive workhorse cranked out 90 horsepower and close to 150 pound-feet of torque from a three-phase induction motor. At 65 miles per hour, the e-truck delivered no more than 65 miles of driving range.