HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels Look Bling-Bling On Purple Ford GT

If it were your money and GT, would you swap the carbon-fiber wheels for these babies? On the flip side, have you ever wondered how the GT would look with knock-on wheels – complete with a center plate and spinner – inspired by those of the GT40 from the 1960s? Enter the HRE3D+ titanium wheels, 3D printed to perfection but not quite usable after the machine finishes printing. The previous generation of the HRE3D+ used to consist of six pieces fine-tuned by a skilled worker before going onto the car while the second generation consists of five parts.HRE explains the secret stands in the redesigned center area, and as you can tell, these babies look out of this world. The same stands for HRE3D+ wheels on the Ford GT , a combination that doesn’t work at all given the go-faster character of the mid-engine supercar.The purple paintwork of the pictured vehicle doesn’t help either, turning this piece of automotive excellence into a blingmobile rather than a track-focused land missile with 647 horsepower. Given the rarity of the GT and the starting price of $450,000 before options, you’re better off with the carbon-fiber wheels from the Ford Motor Company.“We’re proud to be breaking new ground in wheel manufacturing with the updated HRE3D+ wheels,” said chief executive officer Alan Peltier. “Working with GE Additive has given us access to some truly cutting-edge technology, and we’re exploring the future of wheel technology together with tools that will continue to evolve over the next few years.”The 20-inch wheels weigh 16 pounds each, translating to seven kilograms per piece. That’s a saving of four pounds over the first generation , and according to HRE, the production process has been improved as well. From an overall materials waste of 80 percent to five percent is a drastic change, one that needs to be improved if you remember how expensive titanium is.If it were your money and GT, would you swap the carbon-fiber wheels for these babies? On the flip side, have you ever wondered how the GT would look with knock-on wheels – complete with a center plate and spinner – inspired by those of the GT40 from the 1960s?