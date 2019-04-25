Asteroid Heading for Earth in NASA Tabletop Exercise

Lumma Design Works Its Magic On the Mercedes-AMG G-Class

The G-Wagen needs no introduction, and neither does Lumma Design . When these two come together, expect the wildest exterior modifications and no fewer than six side-exit tailpipes. Oh, and 650 PS (641 horsepower) from 4.0 liters of displacement and two hot-vee turbochargers! 19 photos



Turning out attention to the CLR G770 body kit, Lumma wants €10,950 for the essentials. In addition to the square-shaped exhaust trim, the package also includes daytime running lights, front spoiler and bumper, wheel arch extensions, side skirts, rear bumper, and the aerodynamic diffuser.



Goodies such as the spare wheel cover, carbon-fiber headlight finish, and roof trim with full-beam headlights cost extra. The wheels now measure 24 inches at the front and rear, Lumma recommends performance spacers for this application. Brake calipers painted in red, aluminum pedals, and leather edging for the floor mats are a few other highlights.



The mad professors in Winterlingen can customize the G 63 to the customer’s wishes. Horst Lumma has been doing it for 30 years now, and his company is also obliged to modify models from Lexus, BMWs, Jaguars, and Range Rovers. These babies are photographed all over the world for a handful of reasons, let alone the dramatic exterior makeover.



Produced in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the second generation of the W463 is also available with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel. The inline-six that Mercedes-Benz calls OM 656 churns out



330 PS (325 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. A lesser version of the engine makes do with 100 fewer newton-meters and 40 fewer kilowatts.

Pricing for the G 350 d starts at €107,040 in Germany. Head on over to the United States, and the G 550 and G 63 retail at $124,500 and $147,500, respectively (excluding destination).