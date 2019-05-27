autoevolution

GLB-Class Spied in Germany With Minimal Camo, Looks Ready to Debut

27 May 2019
The Mercedes-Benz GLB is on track to becoming one of the most popular Mercedes-Benz models. All we need is for it to be revealed, which probably won't take too long, based on the latest spy footage.
The GLB is part of the compact premium crossover segment, which is rapidly becoming one of the biggest out there. It competes in both size and practicality with the new Audi Q3, as well as Volvo's smash hit, the XC40.

We believe the next GLA will be a subcompact kind of contender now, about the size of the SEAT Ateca or Audi Q2. The technology is going to be the same, but the B model will offer more space and flexibility.

Introduced as a concept in China last month, the production GLB should be ready before the Frankfurt Motor Show, which is this fall. It also shares its platform with the A-Class and CLA, but takes a completely different approach to design.

It's got a boxier shape and blunt front end. We find it more appropriate than the new GLE-Class or GLS-Class. However, there's no telling how people will react to it. To make sure it's sharply dressed, Mercedes will offer an AMG Line body kit and even a powerhouse version with at least 300 HP.

Most of the normal setups will stop at about 190 HP, but that's still enough for the GLB. Remember, this is a crossover, based on a car platform; it's not as heavy 4x4s. We believe it will undercut the Evoque by several hundreds of kilos.

Nobody goes off-road in a crossover. It's just for the needs of an average family. However, you will still be able to buy it with a 4Matic AWD system that has an electronically controlled clutch pack at the back.

The interior is likely to look just like the A-Class, but done with a rugged twist. We expect to see the usual cliches, like brown Alcantara and orange accents.

