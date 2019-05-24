autoevolution

Civic Type OveRland Isn’t Your Average Honda Hot Hatchback

24 May 2019, 14:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Ever wanted a bit more ground clearance from the Type R? How about a four-inch lift kit, Rally Raid influences, and 255/55 BF Goodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels? Ladies and gentlemen, such a car exists in the United Kingdom and it’s called the Honda Civic Type OveRland.
5 photos
Honda Civic Type R tuning projectHonda Civic Type R tuning projectHonda Civic Type R tuning projectHonda Civic Type R tuning project
The rally-inspired project is finished in Champion White, and yes, the Dual-Axis strut arrangement has been retained to allow the suspension to work as intended from the factory. On the other hand, the trailing arm mounting and transverse links at the rear axle have been modified. Two more mud-plugging tires and wheels are stored in the trunk thanks to clever modifications operated on the hatchback and rear window.

As if these mods weren’t enough, the fender flares give the Civic Type OveRland the sort of stance you wouldn’t expect from a road-going vehicle. Despite the off-road improvements, it wouldn’t feel natural taking a front-wheel-drive hot hatch in places where the Toyota Land Cruiser feels at home.

But wait, there’s more! At the 2019 SMMT Test Day at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, Team Dynamics Motorsport joins Ralph Hosier Engineering with a second project built around the Civic Type R. The Droitwich-based motorsport team utilized off-the-shelf parts and bespoke modifications to bring the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo to 400 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

The suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a Superchips engine control unit, ITG induction system, PWR intercooler, Dream sports catalytic converter, and Scorpion exhaust system. The Goodridge stainless performance braided brake hoses should be mentioned as well, along with the Eibach Pro performance springs, adjustable anti-roll bars, and rear camber arms.

Topping the second concept off is a set of Dunlop DZ03G racing tires and a set of Team Dynamics 19-inch Pro-Race lightweight wheels. “We’re familiar with the race-winning FK8, however, we wanted to showcase what can be extracted from the car with just a few light modifications,” declared team manager James Rodgers.

honda civic type r tuning Honda Civic UK
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
HONDA models:
HONDA PassportHONDA Passport Large SUVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactHONDA HR-VHONDA HR-V Medium SUVHONDA PilotHONDA Pilot Large SUVAll HONDA models  
 
 