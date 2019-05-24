Civic Type OveRland Isn’t Your Average Honda Hot Hatchback

View this post on Instagram

Ever thought to yourself "I wander what @hondaukcars could do to make the FK8 Type R even more outrageous"? Well here you have it.. A totally road legal, Type R mini monster truck 🤯 @obrienj3 your thought process is crazy.. But I love it 👍🏼 . . . #hondacivictyper #civictyper #hondatyper #typer #honda #typerowners #fk8 #ctr #fk8typer #typerfk8 #vtec #kseries #k20c1 #championshipwhite #mugen #mugenpower #hothatch #jdm #jdmgram #jdmlife #jdmculture #monstertruck #offroad #carphotographer #carphotography #photographer #photography #testday2019 #smmt

