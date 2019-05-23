Honda Recalls CR-V In South Korea, Canada, the United States Over Airbag Issue

No fewer than three people were injured in the Honda CR-V because of unexpected airbag deployments, the 2019 model year to be more precise. Following an internal investigation, the Japanese automaker decided to replace the steering wheel’s wire harness and the supplemental restraint system cable reels in 118,000 vehicles.
19,000 of those were sold in South Korea and Canada while the rest were sold in the United States. As fate would have it, Honda isn’t aware of related crashes. The issue originates from metal burrs in the steering wheel which could short circuit with other electrical components, leading to overheating of the airbag and unexpected deployment.
An interesting thing about this recall is that the airbags aren’t Takata. Up to now, more than 12.9 million U.S. vehicles from the Honda and Acura brands were recalled to replace more than 21 million inflators made by Takata. 16 deaths were reported by Honda in the United States as a result of the Takata mess-up. Following the bankruptcy filing in June 2017, Takata Corp. was acquired by Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion.
Turning our attention back to the CR-V, the current generation is the fifth, and production started in November 2016. Sales are increasing with each passing year since 2009, and Honda managed to sell no fewer than 379,013 examples of the breed in the United States in 2018.
The compact crossover starts at $24,350 excluding destination, coming as standard with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and Eco Assist. The next trim level is $27,250, and customers going for the EX as opposed to the LX are treated to the 190-horsepower engine as standard, Honda Sensing, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
At $29,750 for the EX-L, this CR-V adds a power tailgate, leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable seating, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Touring is the flagship at $32,750, coming with full-LED headlights, hands-free power tailgate, 330-watt audio system, and satellite-linked navigation. Regardless of trim level, the CR-V ships with a CVT.
An interesting thing about this recall is that the airbags aren’t Takata. Up to now, more than 12.9 million U.S. vehicles from the Honda and Acura brands were recalled to replace more than 21 million inflators made by Takata. 16 deaths were reported by Honda in the United States as a result of the Takata mess-up. Following the bankruptcy filing in June 2017, Takata Corp. was acquired by Key Safety Systems for $1.6 billion.
Turning our attention back to the CR-V, the current generation is the fifth, and production started in November 2016. Sales are increasing with each passing year since 2009, and Honda managed to sell no fewer than 379,013 examples of the breed in the United States in 2018.
The compact crossover starts at $24,350 excluding destination, coming as standard with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and Eco Assist. The next trim level is $27,250, and customers going for the EX as opposed to the LX are treated to the 190-horsepower engine as standard, Honda Sensing, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
At $29,750 for the EX-L, this CR-V adds a power tailgate, leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable seating, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Touring is the flagship at $32,750, coming with full-LED headlights, hands-free power tailgate, 330-watt audio system, and satellite-linked navigation. Regardless of trim level, the CR-V ships with a CVT.