Irmscher Boosts the Opel Insignia GSi To 280 PS

The European equivalent to the Buick Regal GS , the Opel Insignia GSi leaves much to be desired. For starters, the platform isn’t exactly sporty. And secondly, 260 PS (256 horsepower) and not enough torque from a 2.0-liter turbo doesn’t sound all that exciting. 5 photos



Sitting 30 millimeters lower to the ground, the Irmscher Opel Insignia GSi is available with 20-inch alloy wheels. The designs are called Heli Star and Evo Star, and given the low-profile tires, we’re not exactly sure you’d want to drive this car for more than a few hours.



The visual upgrades include stainless steel or carbon-fiber trim for the exterior, a different grille for the radiator, and not much else. Irmscher says the parts can be bought as a package or individually, but looking at the bigger picture, the go-faster modifications are more interesting.



As far as sales are concerned, the Insignia has been falling since 2014 under both the Opel and Vauxhall brands. From 92,694 examples in 2014 to 67,424 in 2018, the General Motors-designed model plays second fiddle to the Volkswagen Passat. Adding insult to injury, both



The cheapest Insignia in Germany starts at €27,990 while the Insignia GSi retails at €46,045 including VAT. Over at Ford, make that €25,790 while the Volkswagen Passat levels up to €31,950 for the four-door sedan. In the same segment, Groupe PSA has the Peugeot 508 to offer. Pricing for the French models starts at €31,850 and €32,950, respectively. If it were your money, which of these options would you choose? Irmscher knows the Insignia GSi could do better, and to this effect, the German tuner is much obliged to crank up the LTG engine to 280 PS (276 horsepower). By comparison, the Chevrolet Camaro comes from the factory with 275 horsepower (279 PS). Torque hasn’t been confirmed by Irmscher, but we’re expecting a little more than 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) from the turbocharged four-pot.Sitting 30 millimeters lower to the ground, the Irmscher Opel Insignia GSi is available with 20-inch alloy wheels. The designs are called Heli Star and Evo Star, and given the low-profile tires, we’re not exactly sure you’d want to drive this car for more than a few hours.The visual upgrades include stainless steel or carbon-fiber trim for the exterior, a different grille for the radiator, and not much else. Irmscher says the parts can be bought as a package or individually, but looking at the bigger picture, the go-faster modifications are more interesting.As far as sales are concerned, the Insignia has been falling since 2014 under both the Opel and Vauxhall brands. From 92,694 examples in 2014 to 67,424 in 2018, the General Motors-designed model plays second fiddle to the Volkswagen Passat. Adding insult to injury, both Opel and Vauxhall managed to post a profit under the ownership of Groupe PSA.The cheapest Insignia in Germany starts at €27,990 while the Insignia GSi retails at €46,045 including VAT. Over at Ford, make that €25,790 while the Volkswagen Passat levels up to €31,950 for the four-door sedan. In the same segment, Groupe PSA has the Peugeot 508 to offer. Pricing for the French models starts at €31,850 and €32,950, respectively. If it were your money, which of these options would you choose?