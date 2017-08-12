Hot Sophie Drives The Hell Out Of Her Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Mantorp Park

After receiving tons and tons of positive feedback, we've learned that the Internet loves the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK. And you don't need any webxperience to figure out that the world wide web loves pretty girls. So what happens when the two are mixed?

6 photos



That's because Sophie, the girl in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page hoons the hell out of a Rennsport Neunelfer that supposedly spends its nights inside her garage.



The adventure sees the rear-engined toy being used as its maker intended it to, namely on the track. The Zuffenhausen animal gets put to work on Mantorp Park in Sweden, where it took part in a serious track day stunt.



Speaking of the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we have to mention that the circuit special has recently seen its shown being stolen by two other uber-Neunelfers.



For one thing, we're talking about the manic



In theory, the GT3's efforts to mix the daily driver and the track animal role means that it can't reach the same circuit sharpness of the RS. Nevertheless, since the GT3 has received its mid-cycle revamp, the update means that the non-RS model is now quicker around the Nurburgring - the Gen 2 GT3 is a 7:12.7 car, while the GT3 RS needs 7:20 for the task.



And, according to the latest



Well, the answer obviously depends on what the said melange is all about and the one we're here to show you makes for the best combo of them all.That's because Sophie, the girl in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page hoons the hell out of a Rennsport Neunelfer that supposedly spends its nights inside her garage.The adventure sees the rear-engined toy being used as its maker intended it to, namely on the track. The Zuffenhausen animal gets put to work on Mantorp Park in Sweden, where it took part in a serious track day stunt.Speaking of the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we have to mention that the circuit special has recently seen its shown being stolen by two other uber-Neunelfers.For one thing, we're talking about the manic 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and while the 700 hp rear-wheel-drive monster plays in a totally different league compared to the GT3 RS, we can't say the same about the 991.2 GT3.In theory, the GT3's efforts to mix the daily driver and the track animal role means that it can't reach the same circuit sharpness of the RS. Nevertheless, since the GT3 has received its mid-cycle revamp, the update means that the non-RS model is now quicker around the Nurburgring - the Gen 2 GT3 is a 7:12.7 car, while the GT3 RS needs 7:20 for the task.And, according to the latest rumors , the 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 RS isn't set to land until next year. Nevertheless, we still hold a special place for the 991.1 Rennsport Neunelfer in the garage that is our heart.