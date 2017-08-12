2018 Audi RS3 Hatchback Is More Fun Than Mercedes-AMG A45, Says Review

AMG

According to this review by Carwow's Mat Watson, the new RS3 is improved in many yet areas. For example, it's lighter by about one passenger thanks to the increased use of aluminum, which is a great start. The 2.5-liter TFSI remains the star of the show, and it's gone up from 367 to 400 PS, with Audi claiming the best power-to-weight ratio in the segment.A few things have also changed in the cosmetics department as well. The RS3 has new headlights which are similar to the A4, an updated fascia with a bigger grille. Around the back, the taillights are now 3D, and this test car seems to be fitted with the £1,000 RS sports exhaust system.Using his V-box, Mat was able to determine that the 400 PS Audi reaches 62 in just 3.7 seconds, making it faster than its Mercedes-rival, but also the bigger and more powerful RS5 Coupe. Clients can request for Audi to raise the electronic restriction that limits the top speed to 155 mph (250 km/h), which leads to a top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h).All RS models are fast, but this one seems to be more fun than its Mercedes rival as well. With stability control turned completely off, the RS3 will slide its tail out, especially in the wet. However, on the road, it has a neutral character, unlike the unhinged Ford Focus RS.You can either accept or ignore the outcome of this video, but many people are thinking about swapping their cars for the updated RS3, so Audi might be on to a winner.Tesla has spoiled us in the drag racing department, but the RS3 has more cards up its sleeve, such as the unique interior. The MMI has better graphics and, most importantly, you get the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit screen instead of an old-fashioned speedometer like the 2015 model had. That comes equipped with a unique RS mode that displays boost, lateral forces or lap times.