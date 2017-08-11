Spyshots: 2019 Porsche 911 Prototype Shows New Hardware Up Front

By now, we've shown you tons and tons of spy material highlighting the 2019 Porsche 911, so it's easy to understand that one might get lost in all the pics and clips. Nevertheless, the photos we've brought along today come to give you a bit of an X-ray, so we know what stage of the development the prototypes are in.

So yes, there's a long way to go until the 992-generation Neunelfer takes proper shape. Speaking of which, you should keep in mind that the next-gen Turbo is still in its early mule phase, being driven around while



Heck, the rumor mill isn't even decided on the platform of the newcomer. There's a camp that talks about the 992 using an updated version of the 991's architecture. And we also have aficionados who expect the work-in-progress car to pack an all-new modular platform, which would be shared with the next-gen 718 Boxster and Cayman, while also serving other future VW Group go-fast machines (think: Audi and Lamborghini badges).



The later hypothesis means that platform would have to be versatile enough to accommodate both the 911's rear-engined layout and the other sportscars/supercars' mid-engined configuration. Nevertheless, the first version might just make more sense, especially since the 991 architecture brought significant changes, such as seeing the engine being moved slightly closer to the center of the car.



In the firepower department, the new 911 is expected to use an evolution of the 991.2 model's turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six. At the other end of the power scale, we were supposed to find a hybrid with up to 700 horses, but we're not sure what to expect, since



Oh, and since you might want to listen to the boxer voice of the 992 Neunelfer, here's a piece of Nurburgring test footage that was recorded last month.



