Horizon Chase 2’s New Expansion Sends Players to the Land of the Rising Sun

Aquiris Game Studio’s little gem, Horizon Chase 2, is getting another expansion that brings new racing tracks inspired by real locations in Japan. The arcade racer’s new content is out today on Apple Arcade and promises to bring players the “amazing geography and culture of Japan.”
The Japan World Tour expansion contains 11 new races (9 regular and 2 break the boxes races) distributed in 9 cities across the Land of the Rising Sun. Equally important is the fact that the expansion adds a brand-new car, Dream.
The new car can be unlocked after players finish all races in Japan and comes with 3 bodies and 6 paints for customization. Among the most remarkable new circuits from those included in this expansion, Arakurayama Sengen Park, Akihabara, and Lake Mashu have been inspired by real locations in Japan.
For example, the Arakurayama Sengen Park circuit was designed to represent Japan’s tradition, combining temple architecture with an imposing setting, featuring Mount Fuji. On the other hand, Akihabara, the most iconic location in Japan, is meant to provide players with a visual connection between Japanese cities and the 90s arcade racing games.
As the last track of the World Tour expansion, Lake Mashu was created to offer players who completed the journey something special. The new circuit benefits from an improved dynamic weather system and visual effects that should create a visually impactful track with an enjoyable gameplay challenge.
With the addition of the Japan World Tour, Horizon Chase 2 now features 66 races distributed in 6 countries around the world. With a unique, entirely 3D art style, Horizon Chase 2 lets players unlock a total of 11 cars while completing the challenges some of the tracks provide.
Keep in mind that the new expansion is only available on Apple Arcade, so unless you’re paying for Apple premium service, you won’t be able to play it on your iOS device yet.
