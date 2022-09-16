Formula Retro Racing – World Tour Game Is Coming to Consoles and Later on PC

Embark on a trip down memory lane with the newly announced Formula Retro Racing - World Tour game. The new game is a sequel to the already known Formula Retro Racing, which is in the top ten indie games of 2020. Developed by Repixel8 and CGA studios, this pixelated masterpiece is here to bring you back to your childhood.
All those familiar with the vintage style of the 90’s retro racing games will be pleased to jump straight into this new adventure, which will take them back to the famous low polygon count visuals that were ever present back in the day.
Although the game looks like a simple retro game, it is not that simple. The visuals are updated with 4k resolution and 60 FPS, mixing the retro nostalgia with the crisp mechanics of new racing games.
Four-player split-screen will allow you to flex in front of your friends by topping the leaderboard. Alternatively, you could really relive our days of racing as kids and crash into their cars. Of course, times have changed and with that, we also get multiplayer lobbies for those who want to let their competitive side loose.
However, you should keep in mind that in this game, there are some penalties for ramming your friends’ cars. Apart from the traditional loss of speed, you will also lose bits of your car with every impact until you are left with nothing.
The game will let you drive through 8 new locations, each with its cute low poly landmarks that you will be able to zoom in on and admire. Vehicles are also plenty. From American muscle to classic cars and JDM icons like the NSX. You will even be able to reminisce about the glory days of Formula 1 when Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were fighting tooth and nail with some 80s and 90s-looking single-seaters. With so many cars to choose from, there is enough variety to satisfy the taste of any retro-savvy gamer.
What could make a 90s retro game even better is the question the developers asked, and they answered it correctly. You’ll be glad to hear that the engine and handing are now more responsive and will provide a smoother experience for modern players as well as veterans of the genre.
The game is set to release on consoles on 14th December 2022 and has a planned PC release on 31st March 2023, but you’ll be happy to hear there’s an early access demo available right now on Steam.
