Race Condition Promises a Unique Mix of Arcade Driving Action and Vehicle Physics

There’s a new wave of racing games that favor gameplay rather than visuals to put it simply. Games like 'art of rally, Circuit Superstars' haven’t been developed by big studios, but they did manage to find success despite not focusing on enhanced graphics.
Race Condition is another of those games that opted to adopt a minimalist look rather than go all out on graphics. Ravine Studios’ new game features low-poly looks and simple controls, heavily inspired by popular arcade racing games in the past.
However, Ravine Studios has added a unique twist to the old formula by including realistic car behavior. By focusing on vehicle physics, Race Condition strives to provide players with a real racing challenge.
“Our goal with Race Condition was to explore the fun and speed of arcade racing mechanics but modelled with physics. It makes for a game that is fun from the start, but hard to fully master,” said Marcus Lysen at Ravine Studios.
Race Condition does away with car customization and the races are very short. Also, the AI has been designed to offer a fair challenge, so whatever the AI manages to do in the game, players should be able to do the same.
The game offers three different modes: World Tour, Quick Race, and Time Trial. The former is set on four continents and features 21 tracks (including 10 reverse versions), which unlock as the player progresses through the tour. The World Tour is also the story mode, as players travel the world, beat rivals and unfold the story of who will be the champion.
Quick Race is the go-to mode for those who just want to play the unlocked tracks to climb the online leaderboard or challenge their friends in local split-screen racing. Time Trial is basically, the practice mode where players can perfect their driving skills.
Ravine Studios announced Race Conditions is now available on PC (via Steam), but a demo is also up for grabs for those who want to try it out before spending any money.
