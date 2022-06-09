Gameloft’s Disney Speedstorm Races Into Closed Beta, Play for Free for a Limited Time

Gameloft has been working with Disney for a long time, so another collaboration that involves a racing game for PC and consoles is definitely not surprising. What’s really amazing is that the project called Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play arcade racing game, so you won’t have to pay anything to try it out.
Disney Speedstorm will be cross-playable and available worldwide at launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store). Although the game doesn’t have a release data yet, PC players can enter the Closed Beta right now to try the game ahead of its worldwide release.
The closed beta is now live and will only run for a limited time, so make sure you have a Steam or Epic Games Store account and before you request access to the game. Speaking of which, if you have a Steam account, you just need to click the “Request access” button on the game’s store page and you should be able to download and play it right away (if there are still closed beta spots remaining).
Along with the PC closed beta announcement, Gameloft also revealed a handful of details about what we’ll be able to play while it’s live. First off, Hercules and Megara will be joining the Disney Speedstorm roster for high-velocity racers. Both characters will be playable during the closed beta period.
Besides Hercules and Megara, players will also be able to race as other characters including Belle and the Beast from Disney’s The Beauty and the Beast, Mulan and Li Shang from Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck from Mickey & Friends, as well as Baloo and Mowgli from The Jungle Book.
If you haven’t yet read anything about Gameloft’s project, you’ll want to know that Disney Speedstorm is a fun combat racing game that features heroes and villains from popular Disney and Pixar films. Also, the racetracks are inspired by each these characters’ unique worlds.
