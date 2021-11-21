Circuit Superstars Review: Relearn to Drive or Get Frustrated Trying (PC)

5 McLaren Honda Has A Contest, You Could Win A Full-Size Go Kart

Traditional racing games have imposed a pattern when it comes to gameplay. When a game breaks that pattern, players are forced to relearn to play, and more often than not, that comes with a certain level of frustration. 24 photos



I’ve played games like these before, and the most recent that comes to mind is the art of rally. In Circuit Superstars, though, you’ll drive your car from left to right and vice versa instead of having to follow the track upwards. It’s some kind of twist that folks at Original Fire Games thought it would be smart to add to the game, but while it does make the game stand out, it also increases the learning curve.



If you can get past this rather steep learning curve, Circuit Superstars becomes an enjoyable experience. Despite its innocent look, Circuit Superstars is far from being an easy game, although I haven’t yet figured it out if the slightly higher difficulty level comes from the awkward camera perspective and simple controls, or it’s something intended.







The game lacks the typical “Career Mode,” which isn’t surprising for an indie game developed by a team or three. Still, there’s plenty of content in Circuit Superstars to offer racing game fans dozens of hours of entertainment. The game is split into chapters that feature several race events that you need to win to advance to the last one, the Grand Prix.



The 12 circuits included in the game represent the different car classes, and each has four tracks. Also, there are five difficulty levels that players can choose from, making



What I found awkward is that you can’t save the game mid-event, which means you’ll have to go through an entire chapter before you are able to close the game without losing any progress. If you quit after the first or second race, you’ll have to start all over again.







If you’re going to play Circuit Superstars like an arcade racer, you’re going to win very few or none of the races. Learning how to use the brake and gas is going to be a long process, but once you master the controls, Circuit Superstars turns from a frustrating experience into an enjoyable racing game.



For an extra challenge, the team at Original Fire Games got Indy Car Driver Romain Grosjean and F1 driver Lando Norris to play the game, so if you feel bold enough, you can try to beat their times.



Circuit Superstars features local multiplayer and online multiplayer for up to 12 people. More importantly, the game features cross-play support, so PC and Xbox players can race against each other.





Conclusion



I admit I came in with average expectations, but somehow Circuit Superstars managed to pleasantly surprise me. The stylized look certainly deceived me into thinking this was an easy game, but after the first races, I decided to take it slow and relearn how to drive.



Editor's note: Review based on a copy of the game provided by the publisher.