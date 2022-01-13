Honda HR-V For the American Market (Kind Of) Appears in Artistic Sketches

Honda already revealed the third-generation HR-V in Japan, China, Thailand, and Europe. The only major market that still gets the second generation of the crossover is the U.S., but that is about to change soon. The Japanese carmaker teased the third generation with artistic sketches that suggest the “all-new” version for the U.S. is actually a restyled one.
If you take into consideration that this vehicle is not for sale in the American market until now, calling it “all-new” is not that wrong. After all, it depends on the perspective. Putting this in other words, it is all-new to the U.S., but not for most of Honda’s main markets.
If Honda really just restyled the third-generation HR-V China, Japan, and Europe already have, the good news is that we already know what American customers can expect. The new HR-V is 170.5 inches (4.33 meters) long, 70.5 in (1.79 m) wide, 62.2 in (1.58 m) tall, and has a wheelbase of 102.8 in (2.61 m).
Its lightest derivative weighs 2,755.8 pounds (1,250 kg), but American customers should consider their HR-V should be around 3,196.7 lb (1,450 kg). That’s because there is a strong possibility that the only version for sale in the U.S. is the HEV (hybrid electric vehicle). Although that definition is controversial for Honda’s new e:HEV system, it certainly makes the car heavier.
The e:HEV system is similar to what Nissan offers with e-POWER products: you have an electric car that uses the combustion engine solely as an electricity generator. In other words, what you have is an electric car regarding how it is propelled even if it extracts energy from an ICE generator. Some markets also offer one derivative equipped solely with the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is pretty much the same one in the current HR-V.
With more stringent emission rules in the U.S., Honda is very likely to follow the strategy it adopted in Europe and sell only the “hybrid” HR-V in the American market. The company promised to solve our doubts about that “this year,” which is quite vague. The good news is that you will not have to wait another year for what Europe, China, and Japan already have.
If Honda really just restyled the third-generation HR-V China, Japan, and Europe already have, the good news is that we already know what American customers can expect. The new HR-V is 170.5 inches (4.33 meters) long, 70.5 in (1.79 m) wide, 62.2 in (1.58 m) tall, and has a wheelbase of 102.8 in (2.61 m).
Its lightest derivative weighs 2,755.8 pounds (1,250 kg), but American customers should consider their HR-V should be around 3,196.7 lb (1,450 kg). That’s because there is a strong possibility that the only version for sale in the U.S. is the HEV (hybrid electric vehicle). Although that definition is controversial for Honda’s new e:HEV system, it certainly makes the car heavier.
The e:HEV system is similar to what Nissan offers with e-POWER products: you have an electric car that uses the combustion engine solely as an electricity generator. In other words, what you have is an electric car regarding how it is propelled even if it extracts energy from an ICE generator. Some markets also offer one derivative equipped solely with the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is pretty much the same one in the current HR-V.
With more stringent emission rules in the U.S., Honda is very likely to follow the strategy it adopted in Europe and sell only the “hybrid” HR-V in the American market. The company promised to solve our doubts about that “this year,” which is quite vague. The good news is that you will not have to wait another year for what Europe, China, and Japan already have.
A first look…. The 2023 #HondaHRV.— Honda (@Honda) January 13, 2022
Learn more at https://t.co/s3snxfXqYR pic.twitter.com/7T2let9d47