Hinchinbrook E15 Is a Budget-Friendly Hybrid Camper Built to Withstand Off-Road Terrains

Broadwater Campers is a family-owned and operated Australian business. It was established on the Gold Coast in 2006 and specializes in camper trailers. It has a select range of camper trailers suiting first-time adventurers and seasoned outdoor professionals. They're built to handle demanding climates and terrains, from Australia's dusty outback to its beautiful remote coastal beaches.
The company currently has ten camper trailers on offer. The Hinchinbrook E15 hybrid camper is the top-of-the-line and the one I'll be discussing today. The vehicle sleeps two, so it's perfect if you wish to take your partner or a friend and hit the road.
The hybrid camper is 6,400 mm (21 feet) long, 2,180 mm (7.15 feet) wide, and 2,650 mm (8.7 feet) high. It has a tare weight of 2,350 kg (5,180 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 2,700 kg (5,952 lbs.).
I'll describe the RV's exterior elements before talking about the living areas.
On its side, you'll find a pull-out stainless-steel kitchenette with a sink, various storage spaces, and a three-burner stove. Next to it, there's another slide-out drawer. A pop-out picnic table offers more space to organize your food. You'll be protected by a quick-release roll-out awning and a fully enclosed annex with three walls, a floor, and a side skirt. Other notable details are two jerry can holders, two LPG canister holders, and galvanized stone guards. A black aluminum checker plate protects part of the trailer's body.
trailer camper also has the ports and outlets you'd expect, such as water and energy ports.
Moving on to the interior – you'll find a space designed to accommodate two people neatly. The aluminum pop-top roof makes even more room for staying inside, featuring zipped skirts that can be opened for extra airflow.
Go inside, and you'll discover the main control panel on your right, from which you can monitor and control the light, water, inverter, and other systems. On the left, there's a countertop with storage spaces above and under, near a radio and various outlets. Dead ahead, there's an ensuite wet bathroom with a shower and toilet.
The bedroom features an Innerspring king-size bed housed in the pull-out rear.
Let's talk about the utilities that will make life on the road more accessible and comfortable. The Hinchinbrook E15 boasts a Truma reverse cycle A/C, 240 V and gas Truma hot water system, two 100-liter (26.4-gallon) water tanks connected to a 12 V water pump, a 1000/2000W W inverter, 300 W of solar power, and two 100 Ah batteries.
Unfortunately, from what I could find on the company's official website, it only ships to its home country, Australia. However, who knows, maybe enough interest from you guys might make them consider shipping worldwide.
