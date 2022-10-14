Hinchinbrook E15 Is a Budget-Friendly Hybrid Camper Built to Withstand Off-Road Terrains

autoevolution
Escaping the hustle and bustle of cities is one way people choose to relax. For some, hitting the normal roads isn't enough, and they wish to explore off-the-beaten-path locations. Today I'm presenting yet another off-road trailer meant to accompany you in rugged terrains.

Broadwater Campers is a family-owned and operated Australian business. It was established on the Gold Coast in 2006 and specializes in camper trailers. It has a select range of camper trailers suiting first-time adventurers and seasoned outdoor professionals. They're built to handle demanding climates and terrains, from Australia's dusty outback to its beautiful remote coastal beaches.

The company currently has ten camper trailers on offer. The Hinchinbrook E15 hybrid camper is the top-of-the-line and the one I'll be discussing today. The vehicle sleeps two, so it's perfect if you wish to take your partner or a friend and hit the road.

The hybrid camper is 6,400 mm (21 feet) long, 2,180 mm (7.15 feet) wide, and 2,650 mm (8.7 feet) high. It has a tare weight of 2,350 kg (5,180 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 2,700 kg (5,952 lbs.).

Its body is made of grey aluminum panels, and it sits on a hot-dipped galvanized chassis connected to an independent suspension with shock absorbers. The 15" aluminum landcruiser rims with mud tires further help the vehicle tackle off-road challenges. If you run into any issues with the tires, you'll find two extra wheels at the back.

I'll describe the RV's exterior elements before talking about the living areas.

On its side, you'll find a pull-out stainless-steel kitchenette with a sink, various storage spaces, and a three-burner stove. Next to it, there's another slide-out drawer. A pop-out picnic table offers more space to organize your food. You'll be protected by a quick-release roll-out awning and a fully enclosed annex with three walls, a floor, and a side skirt. Other notable details are two jerry can holders, two LPG canister holders, and galvanized stone guards. A black aluminum checker plate protects part of the trailer's body.

At the front, near the 360-degree McHitch, there's a generous boot where you can store some belongings. If that's not enough, you'll also discover a sizeable tunnel boot. This trailer camper also has the ports and outlets you'd expect, such as water and energy ports.

Moving on to the interior – you'll find a space designed to accommodate two people neatly. The aluminum pop-top roof makes even more room for staying inside, featuring zipped skirts that can be opened for extra airflow.

Go inside, and you'll discover the main control panel on your right, from which you can monitor and control the light, water, inverter, and other systems. On the left, there's a countertop with storage spaces above and under, near a radio and various outlets. Dead ahead, there's an ensuite wet bathroom with a shower and toilet.

Next, we have another countertop with a small sink opposite the seating area. There are two tiny seats with a dinette table in between, which can be lowered like in most campers and transformed into a larger sofa. Besides these elements, the rest of the furniture has only storage purposes.

The bedroom features an Innerspring king-size bed housed in the pull-out rear.

Let's talk about the utilities that will make life on the road more accessible and comfortable. The Hinchinbrook E15 boasts a Truma reverse cycle A/C, 240 V and gas Truma hot water system, two 100-liter (26.4-gallon) water tanks connected to a 12 V water pump, a 1000/2000W W inverter, 300 W of solar power, and two 100 Ah batteries.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention, all of this comes with a base price of A$53,000 ($33,070), which is pretty good for what you're getting, especially when you compare it to other similar trailer campers. Broadwater Campers claims the setup for the vehicle takes only 2 minutes, so you can find your ideal spot, and it won't take long until you can set up camp.

Unfortunately, from what I could find on the company's official website, it only ships to its home country, Australia. However, who knows, maybe enough interest from you guys might make them consider shipping worldwide.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

