Highly Anticipated Android Auto Fix Only Available for Select Nissan Models

A software update that resolves the music skipping bug on Android Auto that some Nissan users have previously come across is now officially available, but for the time being, only select car models are getting it.
More specifically, the music skipping bug was first reported in early 2020 when Android Auto users noticed the playback problem and reported it to Google, obviously thinking this was something caused by its very own app.
But in June this year, Nissan itself announced a software update that resolved the whole thing, explaining that the update to the new firmware version for the head unit was supposed to resolve the Android Auto music skipping thing.
The update, however, is only available for the 2019 Sentra, and Google itself explains that it’s still working with Nissan to bring the fix to other car models too.
“We've informed our partners with this issue and we're waiting to hear back. We'll share information once they are available,” a member of the Android Auto team said recently.
As we told you earlier this month when we first reported on the new Nissan software update, many are looking into ways to install this new release on other car models too, even though it goes without saying this isn’t recommended for obvious reasons. And as one of our readers explained in the original post, Nissan dealerships only update the 2019 Sentra exclusively.
“I was at my dealership yesterday, they are only updating the 2019 Sentra at this time. You may find a rogue dealership that will install the 0910 update on another model, but for now, still waiting for an update for their other models!” our reader Blake said.
For now, there’s no ETA as to when Nissan could bring the Android Auto music skipping bugfix to other models officially, so for now, waiting is pretty much the only option for everybody.
