Google Releases New Google Maps Updates for Android and Android Auto Users

Google has released a bunch of new Google Maps versions for Android devices, thus bringing an updated experience to Android Auto too.
The last time Google published a Google Maps update was in late July, but the company has resumed the work on both the beta and stable releases this week.
So the first updates landed on August 14 when Google shipped version 10.48.0 beta and 10.47.2 stable. Three days later, Google officially rolled out the Google Maps version 10.48.1 for production devices, and this was the first stable release of 10.48 branch.
However, the search giant jumped to Google Maps 10.49 beta yesterday, with the stable channel also being updated to 10.48.2. If everything goes according to the plan, there’s a good chance that the stable version of Google Maps is also updated to 10.49 by the end of the month.
Now let’s see what’s inside these new updates.
As usual, Google doesn’t provide changelogs for its app updates but judging from all the announcements that the company has released recently, we can actually try to figure this out on our own.
First and foremost, there’s the new SOS alert feature that Google has included in Google Maps and Google Search for wildfires in the United States. Beginning with this update, users should be able to view more information about a specific blaze right in Google Maps, along with information regarding road closures.
Then, Google has also recently announced an improved color scheme for the different types of terrain on Google Maps, so again, the new versions could be the ones making the whole thing happen on mobile devices.
For Android Auto users, the Google Maps updates could include additional GPS tracking improvements, as users have been complaining of the app no longer being able to locate them on the map, thus breaking down the navigation.
You can download the latest Google Maps updates from this page, and if you notice anything new, make sure you drop us a line in the box after the jump.
