Google Maps Loses Its Mind, Offers Totally Unexpected Navigation Advice

Google Maps is one super-helpful navigation app, there’s no doubt about that, and in 99% of the cases, it offers really accurate guidance to help you reach a specific destination. 3 photos



While we’re still not sure this isn’t fake (because you know, it’s the Internet we’re talking about here), the screenshot shows Google Maps telling the driver to “use the left lane to turn right.”



“Google Maps tried to cause an accident today,” the redditor who posted the screenshot claims.



And judging from the navigation instruction that the app offered, an accident wouldn’t come as a big surprise, given the driver was told to turn right from the left lane.



But what if Google Maps wasn’t actually wrong and the message that it used is just an unfortunate mix of words that doesn’t make any sense at first glance?



As someone suggests, what Google Maps might be trying to say is that the driver should keep one of the lanes going right simply because the destination was then on the left. So the app recommended the driver to use one of the left lanes because they then had to stop on the left in the first place.



It sounds complicated, but it’s pretty much the only explanation that doesn’t put Google Maps in a bad light for this message. Similar navigation instructions could also be offered when a tunnel is ahead, so the driver is being told to use one of the left lanes that go to the right.



