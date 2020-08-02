Android Auto Music Skipping Bug Fix Now Available for Nissan Cars

One of the most annoying issues that Android Auto users have come across lately is a music skipping problem that happens regardless of the car model or the app that’s being used to play the audio.
And while some say the whole thing is related to music players or Android Auto itself, it looks like a software update for the head unit is what’s bringing things back to normal.
Nissan, for example, has recently released such a head unit firmware update that corrects the Android Auto music skipping, and owners who turned to reddit after installing it confirm that the media is now playing normally.
Official release notes provided by Nissan indicate that the software update was actually sent to dealerships on June 25, 2020, so technically, all cars that have been serviced since then should have the new firmware installed.
Nissan says the update is available for the 2019 Sentra, but I’m also seeing other models where the music skipping bug has finally been resolved.
Nissan’s official documentation points to one extra bug fix besides the one concerning Android Auto. The software update fixes audio playing while the ignition is off, so overall, this is a firmware version that substantially improved the music listening experience behind the wheel.
One drawback is that the software update needs to be installed by the dealership, so the only option right now is to make an appointment and pay a visit to the closest Nissan service center.
As for Android Auto, Google has recently released a new version, and it goes without saying that you should be running the latest build too. The company hasn’t provided any changelog, but it likely includes several bug fixes, some of which could possibly improve music playback too. The latest Android Auto version is 5.5, while the new firmware update for Nissan car is labeled as version 0910.
