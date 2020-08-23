Latest Android Auto Versions Plagued by Connection Problems

autoevolution
Google keeps refining the experience with Android Auto with new updates shipped every month, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is running flawlessly for all users.
Connection problems encountered when running Android Auto on the car’s screen aren’t exactly new, but after the most recent updates, more and more users started complaining of a similar behavior on their head units too.

Reviews that have been posted in the Google Play Store after the late-July Android Auto update indicate that the connection struggles have become more widespread, albeit for now, we still can’t determine a pattern to figure out who is affected and who isn’t.

Worked well until recent update. The app loses connection with the car screen and freezes. It eventually reconnects but I have to force it. Very difficult to now use the app for guidance as it loses connection when it's needed for directions. It seems the recent update has a problem,” Android Auto user Laura Books says in an August 22 review on the Google Play Store.

Others claim that the app runs correctly, with the connection between the phone and the car’s head unit working as expected, only that Android Auto just crashes a few minutes later due to what seems to be a random disconnect.

If this app would stay connected to my car for more than 3 minutes at a time, it would be great. But the constant disconnects cause me to be a more distracted driver than if I'd never installed it. So I'm going to uninstall it and become a safer driver,” user Joe Wagner explains.

Is there anything you can do right now to fix these connection problems?

The first thing I’d try is a new high-speed cable, as it’s a well-known fact that cheap cords could often lead to connection issues in Android Auto. Then, you could try downgrading to a previous version of the app in an attempt to determine if the bug is something that’s caused by the latest update.

Clearing the cache and the data in Android Auto could also help.
