Latest Android Auto Versions Plagued by Connection Problems

Google keeps refining the experience with Android Auto with new updates shipped every month, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is running flawlessly for all users. 27 photos



Reviews that have been posted in the Google Play Store after the late-July Android Auto update indicate that the connection struggles have become more widespread, albeit for now, we still can’t determine a pattern to figure out who is affected and who isn’t.



“Worked well until recent update. The app loses connection with the car screen and freezes. It eventually reconnects but I have to force it. Very difficult to now use the app for guidance as it loses connection when it's needed for directions. It seems the recent update has a problem,” Android Auto user Laura Books



Others claim that the app runs correctly, with the connection between the phone and the car’s head unit working as expected, only that Android Auto just crashes a few minutes later due to what seems to be a random disconnect.



“If this app would stay connected to my car for more than 3 minutes at a time, it would be great. But the constant disconnects cause me to be a more distracted driver than if I'd never installed it. So I'm going to uninstall it and become a safer driver,” user Joe Wagner



Is there anything you can do right now to fix these connection problems?



The first thing I’d try is a new high-speed cable, as it’s a well-known fact that cheap cords could often lead to connection issues in Android Auto. Then, you could try downgrading to a previous version of the app in an attempt to determine if the bug is something that’s caused by the latest update.



Clearing the cache and the data in Android Auto could also help.