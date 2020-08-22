Google Trying to Figure Out Android Auto Problem That Nobody Can Explain

The Mountain View-based search giant Google is now looking into another Android Auto problem that really nobody can figure out why is happening.
As we reported not a long time ago, some users are complaining that Android Auto no longer shows notifications or reads text messages that are sent from… Android phones.
As weird as that may sound, Android Auto no longer plays nice with texts coming from Android, and several users have confirmed on Google’s forums that only iPhone messages are coming through.
Oddly enough, the notifications show up just fine on the phone that’s powering Android Auto, but if the device is connected to the head unit, the aforementioned behavior is triggered.
“Same issue. All messages from Fb Messenger and iPhone users are coming through but not other Android users. Really annoying seeing its setup for Android users. You would think it would work,” one user explains on the forums.
While it’s pretty hard to tell how come Android Auto is able to determine that a specific message is sent from an Android device, Google says it has started looking into the whole thing to figure out what’s happening and why only notifications from iPhones are allowed.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. We've forwarded this thread to the rest of the team. We'll share updates when available,” a member of the Android Auto team said.
Of course, this is no guarantee that a fix is on its way, and sometimes it could take a lot longer than you’d normally expect for a workaround to be provided. But the good news is that Google acknowledging a bug investigation is more of a confirmation that there’s indeed a problem, and it doesn’t affect just a handful of users.
Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update in late August or early September, but of course, you shouldn’t expect a fix for this problem to be included.
As weird as that may sound, Android Auto no longer plays nice with texts coming from Android, and several users have confirmed on Google’s forums that only iPhone messages are coming through.
Oddly enough, the notifications show up just fine on the phone that’s powering Android Auto, but if the device is connected to the head unit, the aforementioned behavior is triggered.
“Same issue. All messages from Fb Messenger and iPhone users are coming through but not other Android users. Really annoying seeing its setup for Android users. You would think it would work,” one user explains on the forums.
While it’s pretty hard to tell how come Android Auto is able to determine that a specific message is sent from an Android device, Google says it has started looking into the whole thing to figure out what’s happening and why only notifications from iPhones are allowed.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. We've forwarded this thread to the rest of the team. We'll share updates when available,” a member of the Android Auto team said.
Of course, this is no guarantee that a fix is on its way, and sometimes it could take a lot longer than you’d normally expect for a workaround to be provided. But the good news is that Google acknowledging a bug investigation is more of a confirmation that there’s indeed a problem, and it doesn’t affect just a handful of users.
Google is projected to release a new Android Auto update in late August or early September, but of course, you shouldn’t expect a fix for this problem to be included.