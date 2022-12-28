Highland Breaks Ground With 2023 Roamer Light Duty: Cheapest and Most Capable Fifth Wheel

Let's face it, anytime we start to talk about fifth wheels, most folks will skip to the next article. Why? Simply because most of what the industry offers is typically outside most of the average human's pockets. Knowing that Highland Ridge RV has decided to serve up one of, if not the most affordable, light, and equipped fifth wheels I've seen in my three years of writing for autoevolution.
It's called the Roamer Light Duty, and so far, this lineup of adventure mobiles includes just one floorplan, but it may be all that we need. Just to kick things off, let me point out that this near-28-foot (8.5-meter) machine cruises in with a price tag that starts at a very reasonable $55,500 (€52,300 at current exchange rates). Trust me, by the time we're done with what the Roamer has to offer, you, too, will understand my level of excitement.
Because there's so much to talk about with this $55K hunk of four-season magic, I'm just going to paint a picture for you of the sort of lifestyle you can live with the Roamer. All of that starts with the way this bugger is built. For example, to ensure that you can roam all year round, Highland Ridge las down R-38 insulation in the ceiling and underbelly of the beast. Walls are rated R-9, and a "high-performance furnace" blasts ducted heat into the underbelly, too, so tanks are good to go.
Part of the magic that Highland incorporates into the Roamer is due to that slide-out you see on the Port side. While it may not include much, just a dinette and the fridge, it's still enough to offer a spacious feeling. By the looks of the presentation in the video below, it helps free up the interior to the point where all four available guests can dance in the living room. Go ahead, jump up and down; the LevelLOC stabilizer legs will be just fine. So will the aluminum frame and vacuum-bonded fiberglass shell.
"After asking 100 Americans" what features they look for most often in a travel trailer of this type, you'll find that solar abilities stand right up there at the top. Well, this is where you may find a slight downside to the standard Roamer; it only features solar prep but no actual panels. If you need more than simple shore power, Highland offers options with more than enough juice to operate systems and keep all four travelers comfortable and safe.
So, here we are, in the middle of the wilderness, with nothing but solar panels, heating systems, LP tanks, and water to keep us alive. What now? Time to start celebrating this extended moment we call life. If it's a sunny day, unfurl the awning, power up the solar array and let the electricity flow, and set up the grill. Just throw some salt on the snow outside, just to melt it down a bit and get everything muddy enough to have to use the outside shower station. Yes, in the middle of winter. Why not? There's a big push towards ice baths and stuff like that these days anyway; join the club.
If you're not so much into frigid and extreme weather sports like ice-cold showers, then the interior of the Roamer is the place for you. Upon entering the unit, Highland places a modular sofa to your left that spans nearly the entire width of the habitat. Take a seat here and read a book or watch the gang running around the snow in their underwear.
start preparing a pot of tea and some warm finger foods. To do so, get up off the sofa and step into the kitchen where a three-burner top, counter space, sink, and fridge are all within hand's reach, allowing you to unfurl your master chef skills. Don't have the energy for something big? Just toss some pizza rolls in the microwave, and that'll do.
Even though you already rang the dinner bell, no one showed up; the fun is way too great! You take a roll or two, slam your cup of tea, and head to the bathroom to shower. Ten minutes later, you step out of the bathroom into a freezing habitat; the pizza rolls have vanished, and the famished thieves left the door open.
After a sneeze or two, you head to the bedroom of your fiberglass home and grab your pajamas, even though it's 3 p.m. There is nothing like a short cat nap before hitting the slopes during sunset to later drag a bonfire straight into the night. Yup, a short nap should be most welcome. Never mind the nap; the 2023 Roamer Light Duty is where it's at.
