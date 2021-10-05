4 Tesla Model Y Goes Through the Moose Test, America Should Be Proud

More on this:

Here’s How the New York Skies Look from a Tesla Model Y

Tesla's Model Y's all-glass roof has its perks. One proud Tesla owner revealed how New York looks from the electric vehicle, giving amazing views of the skies. 6 photos



But we’re not aiming that high, and the Tesla Model Y has a starting price around $53,000, as compared to the $1.3 million limited edition Landaulet.



Coming back to Tesla and New York, Twitter user



The official



While the video gives us a calming sensation, let’s move on to more technical stuff and see what Tesla Model Y has in store for us when it comes to specifications.



Introduced in 2019, the SUV is available as a five or seven-seater, with two- or all-wheel drive. Its range can take you up to 500 km away in one charge. Offering a high level of autonomous driving, the



While these are good figures, you don’t need all of that so you can peacefully enjoy New York, as this video shows.



NYC as seen through Model Y glass roof



????: @Virus_City_ pic.twitter.com/qY8TODtIQC — Tesla (@Tesla) October 4, 2021 Not all of us will ever get the opportunity to visit New York from a Tesla Model Y, but you don’t have to. While it’s a good vehicle to own, there are many ways to enjoy New York. Some do it on foot, some on tour buses, others opt for the subway, and richer people, like DJ Khaled, enjoy it from the backseat of a Maybach 62 Landaulet But we’re not aiming that high, and the Tesla Model Y has a starting price around $53,000, as compared to the $1.3 million limited edition Landaulet.Coming back to Tesla and New York, Twitter user @Virus_City_ , whose name seems to be Hayden, proudly describes himself as a “Tesla Owner” and shared a video of himself driving through New York in a Tesla Model Y. The video shows the car slowly moving through the streets, as we have a full view of the New York skyscrapers, and its blue cloudless sky.The official Tesla page retweeted the video, adding the explanation: “NYC as seen through Model Y glass roof.”While the video gives us a calming sensation, let’s move on to more technical stuff and see what Tesla Model Y has in store for us when it comes to specifications.Introduced in 2019, theis available as a five or seven-seater, with two- or all-wheel drive. Its range can take you up to 500 km away in one charge. Offering a high level of autonomous driving, the Model Y comes with a 15” display center, improving visibility over any command. The car puts out 201 hp (205 PS) and a maximum torque of 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) that gets it from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).While these are good figures, you don’t need all of that so you can peacefully enjoy New York, as this video shows.