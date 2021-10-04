Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production and Deliveries Reach All-Time Highs

Founded in 2003, the Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer teetered on the brink of extinction on many occasions. Those days, however, are only a distant memory because Tesla has recorded all-time high levels of deliveries and production in the past quarter despite the ongoing microchip shortage.
In the months from July to September 2021, the automaker delivered a simply unbelievable 241,300 vehicles of which 7 percent are subject to operating lease accounting. The Model S and X account for 9,275 deliveries while the Model 3 and Y flaunt 232,025 deliveries. In other words, Tesla is getting close to delivering a million electric vehicles for the first time ever.
As far as production is concerned, the attached press release shows a total of 237,823 units of which the Model S and X account for 8,941 vehicles and the Model 3 and Y for 228,882 vehicles. That’s 47-percent down and 79-percent up year over year, which is understandable because the Model 3 and Y are far more desirable and attainable due to their lower price points.
Tesla further mentions a slightly conservative vehicle count because a delivery is considered as such only if the vehicle is transferred to the customer and all the paperwork is correct. The final numbers could vary by 0.5 percent, which translates to 1,206.5 vehicles. But still, deliveries should not be considered an accurate indicator of the company’s financial results.
In the second quarter, Tesla reported $1.14 billion in consolidated net income, the first time it has surpassed $1 billion. In the second quarter of 2020, by comparison, $104 million had to make do because of that pesky virus that shall not be named. It’s also worth mentioning that total debt is steadily decreasing quarter over quarter, which is very healthy for the company as it gears up for more production capacity and new automobiles.
On that note, the Cybertruck has been delated to late 2022 according to Elon Musk. That’s pretty bad news because Rivian already makes the R1T pickup and Ford expects to sell 80,000 examples of the F-150 Lightning in the first year, therefore stealing a few customers away from the Cybertruck.
As far as production is concerned, the attached press release shows a total of 237,823 units of which the Model S and X account for 8,941 vehicles and the Model 3 and Y for 228,882 vehicles. That’s 47-percent down and 79-percent up year over year, which is understandable because the Model 3 and Y are far more desirable and attainable due to their lower price points.
Tesla further mentions a slightly conservative vehicle count because a delivery is considered as such only if the vehicle is transferred to the customer and all the paperwork is correct. The final numbers could vary by 0.5 percent, which translates to 1,206.5 vehicles. But still, deliveries should not be considered an accurate indicator of the company’s financial results.
In the second quarter, Tesla reported $1.14 billion in consolidated net income, the first time it has surpassed $1 billion. In the second quarter of 2020, by comparison, $104 million had to make do because of that pesky virus that shall not be named. It’s also worth mentioning that total debt is steadily decreasing quarter over quarter, which is very healthy for the company as it gears up for more production capacity and new automobiles.
On that note, the Cybertruck has been delated to late 2022 according to Elon Musk. That’s pretty bad news because Rivian already makes the R1T pickup and Ford expects to sell 80,000 examples of the F-150 Lightning in the first year, therefore stealing a few customers away from the Cybertruck.