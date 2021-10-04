Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production and Deliveries Reach All-Time Highs

More on this:

1 Tesla Now Accuses Rivian of Stealing Battery Tech and Employees

2 Tesla smart City Car Is the Undesirable CGI Product of the Model “S3XY” Family

3 Rich Rebuilds Gives the ICE-T an Exhaust System That Is a Work of Art

4 New Tesla Fires Were Caused by a Flood and a Crash: Is That OK?

5 Norway's Proposed Luxury Tax for EVs Might Bring a Worldwide Trend