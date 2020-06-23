Here’s a Custom 1955 Chevrolet 3100 to Get Your Mind Off the New Ford F-150

So, we’re about two days away from the big reveal of the new incarnation of the Ford F-150. While for the most of the world that’s an event of secondary importance, for the Americans it could very well be the highlight of this month.
Ford is betting huge on its new pickup, and the Blue Oval just promised it is going to be “the most powerful light-duty full-size pickup” truck it ever made. Big promises for a big market, if we are to trust the results of a study commissioned by Ford itself and released earlier this week.
With people willing to give up sex or Netflix rather than their pickups and the nameplate being at the top of the sales charts for decades, its no wonder the carmaker has so many things riding on this new generation of the F-150.
As the battle in this segment heats up, we often forget there are also old pickup trucks that deserve their time under the spotlight. They are most of the times ultra-expensive rebuilds, but also extraordinary machines.
At $159,900, this1955 Chevrolet 3100 is a hell of a lot more expensive than what we expect the new F-150 to cost. But it brings togethera baggage of custom power and the promise of looks so great the new Built Tough machine will probably never match.
The classic body of the Chevy has been pampered and caressed until it became the perfect speck of blackness over a red interior seen in the gallery above.
Built on a Total Cost Involved chassis and featuring independent suspension front and 9-inch Ford axle rear, the truck hides under the hood a 6.2-liters LS3 engine good for 430 hp and 425 lb./ft, when linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission.
You can have a closer look at this machine and perhaps even commit yourself to paying close to $160K at this link.
