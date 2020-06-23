The Bollinger B2: The Way the Tesla Cypertruck Should Have Looked

Custom 1947 Dodge Is One Hemi-Powered Reason Americans Love Pickups so Much

With the release of the new version of the F-150 just two days away, American carmaker Ford released the results of a study it commissioned as a way to see how much Americans love their pickups. As it turned out, a great deal. 18 photos



Riding on a coilover suspension system, the Dodge is both one fine slice of the pickup truck pie Americans seem to love so much, but also a reason for their love. The results of the study , conducted on some 2,000 Americans, showed that people would rather give up having sex or their favorite streaming service than part ways with their pickups. Some give them names, others had tattoos made in the honor of their ride, and the overall feeling is that people in the U.S. do take pickups seriously.What the Ford survey did not say is what type of pickup Americans love. Chances are it doesn’t matter all that much, provided the vehicle caters to the needs related to power, towing capacity, room in the back, and of course, looks.The market for pickups in America is huge, and we’re not only talking about the vehicles that just rolled off assembly lines. Old-school pickups, brought to a new level of customization by shops across the nation, are equally as coveted.The one in the gallery above is a 1947 Dodge both in body and spirit. It just got sold for an undisclosed amount packing all the right hardware: massive engine, a worthwhile transmission, and of course restomodded looks to die for.The truck, wrapped in Burgundy and black, is powered by a 6.1-liter Hemi that in this configuration develops 425 hp – but as with any such powerplant, the output can be increased to over 1,000 with the right gear. Backing the engine is a 5-speed automatic transmission controlled by means of a floor shifter.Riding on a coilover suspension system, the Dodge is both one fine slice of the pickup truck pie Americans seem to love so much, but also a reason for their love.

