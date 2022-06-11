Here's Why the $15K 2022 S-Works Turbo Creo SL Evo Gravel E-Bike Is Sold Out

Yes, some people are still paying good money to own a machine that can go the distance, and such is the case with the S-Works Turbo Creo SL Evo, an electric road and gravel bike that makes some electric cars seem obsolete. Heck, with an extended range of up to 120 miles (193 kilometers), you could very well ditch your four-wheeled EV and transform yourself into the healthiest human that you can be.
If you don't know much about Specialized, all you really need to know is that they've been around since 1974, and in the years since their appearance on the market, they've grown to be a sort of big brother to countless subsequent manufacturers. However, the S-Works branch from this manufacturer is responsible for building the uttermost peak machine possible, and the SL Evo is all that and a bag of potato chips.
Kicking things off, I want you to imagine that you found one of these machines hanging out in some shop window and you just so happen to have $14,750 (€14,000 at current exchange rates) in your pocket. You spend every drop, tip the shop owner $250 because you like rounded figures, and off you go. The moment you step onto the SL Evo, one of the first features you may feel is the suspension mounted into the front of the frame.
affecting the level of power transferred into the tarmac. It may not be much, but the 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) of travel added to your ride makes all the difference. Best of all, it's an adjustable feature, like lockout on suspension forks. Just one reason why this puppy is sold out.
While the manufacturer's website doesn't mention just how light a bare frame may be, what it says is that once the battery system, motor, and all other gear are mounted on the bike, you're looking at a trinket with an overall weight of around 13.7 kilograms (30.2 pounds), with a range extender.
What initially drew me to the bike, aside from the price tag, was how S-Works integrated the motor and battery system into the Evo. Looking at the bottom bracket, you'll notice a sleek and sexy SL 1.1 motor with a peak output of 240 watts and 35 Nm (26 lb-ft) of torque. It may not sound like much, but with efficient software and programming, this puppy will assist you up to 28 mph (45 kph) and doubles your abilities. When coupled with the 320 watt-hours of battery reserves and another 160 watt-hours from a range extender, you'll unlock that 120-mile range I mentioned. How many e-bikes are you aware of with this sort of range?
without missing a beat.
Just imagine waking up on a Saturday morning much like this one and opening your garage door. Glistening in the new day's sun, your SL Evo waits for you, fully charged. You hop on and ride off with ease, letting the carbon fiber and Future Shock work their magic. After an hour or so of riding, you check the LCD display mounted into the top tube, and you still have around 70% battery power left. A smile creeps on your face as you smash the next gravel path even harder than the last, an experience worth every penny and why this puppy is sold out. Sounds like this one has Craigslist written all over it.
