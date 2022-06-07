Meet Basalt, a Part E-Bike, Part Power Station on Wheels, Has a Solar-Compatible Inverter

With its all-terrain fat tires, powerful 750W motor, and large battery, Mokwheel’s Basalt is already a competitive e-bike, but it hides something even more valuable up its sleeve. It features a unique inverter with solar charging compatibility, which turns it into a power station on wheels.
Mokwheel is a Californian startup that claims to specialize in creating “intelligent bikes with a twist”, and its Basalt two-wheeler is indeed more than your ordinary electric bicycle. Available in step-through and step-over configurations, Basalt is proudly described as the world’s first power station/e-bike fusion.
As a bike, Basalt is an all-terrain vehicle that comes equipped with 26”x 4” fat tires, to allow you to cruise smoothly wherever you may roam, whether it’s muddy or rocky terrains, loose gravel, and so on. The bike’s off-road performance is improved by its adjustable hydraulic front fork with 110 mm of travel. Mokwheel’s power station/e-bike fusion has an aluminum frame and can carry up to 400 lb (181 kg).
Basalt features a 750W motor that delivers 85 Nm of torque and can reach a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). The e-bike is powered by a 48V/960Wh/20Ah battery that claims to offer up to 85 miles (136 km) of range per charge. A multifunction LED screen gives you access to all the essential travel data.
Now on to what makes the Mokwheel Basalt a game-changer. The e-bike features a unique inverter with solar charging compatibility, turning the wheeler into a power station that lets you charge a variety of devices on the go, from cameras and phones to laptops, various lights, electric grills, and more. It has a peak output of 1,000W and comes equipped with multiple ports, including USB-C, DC output, and more. As for its solar compatibility, it works with 18V to 48V solar panels.
We don’t have an exact price for Mokwheel’s Basalt yet, but the manufacturer does specify on its website that it will cost less than $2,000. The e-bike will launch soon on Indiegogo, so you might want to sign up on the company’s website if you’re interested in getting one of these power stations on wheels.
