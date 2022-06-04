Remembering the Clyde James Bug Bike; May Be the Quirkiest Thing You See All Year

Folks, out in Haltom City, Texas, you'll find a little custom bicycle shop that not only sells components but also designs and builds one-of-a-kind machines. One of these trinkets is the Bug Bike. It is a bicycle that has been in the news before but deserves to be featured repeatedly as it comes off as timeless as the VW Beetle.
First off, the love for the VW Beetle isn't mentioned anywhere on the Clyde James Cycles' website, but then again, it doesn't have to be; it's pretty apparent this crew is a fan of the iconic ride. I say this is because of the detailing on this bicycle, and unlike other Beetle-inspired vehicles I've written about, the Bug Bike is easily comprehensible; you don't have to search for the VW-inspired forms and cues. One way to understand the magic portrayed here is to take a little journey, one that puts you right in the rider's seat of the Bug Bike.
As you mount the bike, you'll notice that you won't be entering a Beetle but rather riding on top of one; the bicycle's top tube gives the Bug Bike that dome-like Beetle look. At the rear of this dome, you'll find the seat for your flashy adventure and stretch forward towards a cruiser handlebar.
This interior has also seen immaculate attention and mimics the interiors you may find on an actual Beetle, with plush panels, manual window rollers, and handcuffs? Whatever that last one is about. Brake and derailleur lines run through this portion of the bike too.
Continuing with cues and styling taken right off the famed VW, Clyde James completes this bike with wide and rounded fenders, large whitewall tires, and even a taillight and headlight; the latter is a modified turn signal from an actual Beetle. Considering that this component is from an original car, I wonder what else could be shaped from a VW. I also want to point out that the rear fender does feature a custom bumper, similar to the 60s version of the vehicle.
Personally, I've always been a VW Beetle fan; at 34 years of age, I still have a poster with one in my room, and what I like about the Bug Bike is its ability to portray the iconic vehicle. Sure, it does it in a quirky way, but one you'll remember for as long as you may live. A pretty neat machine, if you ask me.
