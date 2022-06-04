autoevolution
Remembering the Clyde James Bug Bike; May Be the Quirkiest Thing You See All Year
Most people don't realize that the big manufacturers you see ruling our cycling lives mostly started out in some little garage. Such is the case with Clyde James Cycles, a little-known shop that breathes life into machines like the Bug Bike.

Folks, out in Haltom City, Texas, you'll find a little custom bicycle shop that not only sells components but also designs and builds one-of-a-kind machines. One of these trinkets is the Bug Bike. It is a bicycle that has been in the news before but deserves to be featured repeatedly as it comes off as timeless as the VW Beetle.

First off, the love for the VW Beetle isn't mentioned anywhere on the Clyde James Cycles' website, but then again, it doesn't have to be; it's pretty apparent this crew is a fan of the iconic ride. I say this is because of the detailing on this bicycle, and unlike other Beetle-inspired vehicles I've written about, the Bug Bike is easily comprehensible; you don't have to search for the VW-inspired forms and cues. One way to understand the magic portrayed here is to take a little journey, one that puts you right in the rider's seat of the Bug Bike.

As you mount the bike, you'll notice that you won't be entering a Beetle but rather riding on top of one; the bicycle's top tube gives the Bug Bike that dome-like Beetle look. At the rear of this dome, you'll find the seat for your flashy adventure and stretch forward towards a cruiser handlebar.

One thing you need to note about the frame is that it's relatively wide towards the rear. Sure, every tube meets neatly at the head tube, but at the rear, you'll have a 4-inch-wide (10-centimeter) frame between your legs, maybe more. But, this widening of the frame does have a purpose. On the lower half of the bike, you'll see what appears to be a cutout. That's precisely what that is, and best of all, there's a little handle that allows you to open a storage bay where you can bring along a pump and other tools, maybe even some snacks.

This interior has also seen immaculate attention and mimics the interiors you may find on an actual Beetle, with plush panels, manual window rollers, and handcuffs? Whatever that last one is about. Brake and derailleur lines run through this portion of the bike too.

Continuing with cues and styling taken right off the famed VW, Clyde James completes this bike with wide and rounded fenders, large whitewall tires, and even a taillight and headlight; the latter is a modified turn signal from an actual Beetle. Considering that this component is from an original car, I wonder what else could be shaped from a VW. I also want to point out that the rear fender does feature a custom bumper, similar to the 60s version of the vehicle.

While the drivetrain doesn't seem to have received any special attention, what I enjoyed about the bike is that it's fully functional, having racked up more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) since its conception, according to a Facebook post from back in 2018. Since then, this puppy is sure to have carried some smiling folks.

Personally, I've always been a VW Beetle fan; at 34 years of age, I still have a poster with one in my room, and what I like about the Bug Bike is its ability to portray the iconic vehicle. Sure, it does it in a quirky way, but one you'll remember for as long as you may live. A pretty neat machine, if you ask me.

