Zoomo Has a Fully-Functional Prototype of Its Moped Killer Delivery Bike That Hits 28 Mph

Back in December, Australian bicycle manufacturer Zoomo unveiled what it claimed to be the highest performance utility e-bike on the market: the Zoomo One. Now the Aussie company is back with a fully-functional prototype of the two-wheeler.
When we were first introduced to the Zoomo One, we only had some digital images of the e-bike to give us an idea of what it will look like. But last week, Zoomo revealed a working prototype of the wheeler, at this year’s Micromobility Europe conference in Amsterdam.
The bike you see in the image gallery is pretty much what you’re going to get with the production version of the Zoomo One. As specified by the manufacturer, the two-wheeler was designed for last-mile deliveries and boasts of being the world’s first 45 kph (28 mph) e-bike built specifically for deliveries. It is also described as a "moped killer" by the company, because its purpose is to eliminate petrol mopeds from roads with its competitive features.
Zoomo says the e-bike has a design that is 50 percent stronger than its Zero e-bike. Its durability is also increased by the belt drive system added to the drivetrain, which is supposed to outlast the chain system by 300 percent.
The ultimate delivery bike comes with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear suspension, and a geometry that allows for longer, more comfortable rides, to perfectly serve its purpose.
With Zoomo One being designed as a delivery vehicle, Zoomo made it highly customizable, to adapt to different delivery requirements, such as grocery or food delivery, to offer just a few examples. It is also packed with safety IoT (internet of things) features such as integrated GPS, cellular modem, Bluetooth, and more.
Zoomo’s e-bike offers dual-speed ride modes that allow fleet managers to choose the class of the two-wheeler. They can opt for Class 2 (which limits the vehicle to just 20 mph/32 kph) or Class 3 (allowing for a maximum speed of 28 mph/45 kph).
The e-bike offers a payload capacity of up to 88 lb (approximately 40 kg) in the back but can also carry up to 40 lb (18 kg) in the front, thanks to the flexible cargo mounts available.
Battery-wise, Zoomo One packs a 52V/17Ah removable battery that is integrated into the frame. The manufacturer doesn’t specify the range of the e-bike.
Zoomo’s premium delivery e-bike will first become available in the United States sometime in the second half of the year. The U.K. and Europe will follow in 2023. When unveiling the e-bike in December, Zoomo mentioned a starting price of USD 4,000 for the Zoomo One.
