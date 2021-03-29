Here's the Husqvarna Norden 901 Nearly Ready to Be Ridden

4 Husqvarna’s New App Allows Remote Engine and Suspension Tuning

In 2019, KTM-owned Husqvarna showed at the last EICMA event to be held on-site the Norden 901 concept, a design that should mark the company's first true foray into the world of two-cylinder-engined motorcycles. Enough time has passed since then for the Austrians to have a production-ready version ready, and here it is. 15 photos



The two-wheeler is heavily based on the



As revealed by the photos we have here, the bike rides on wheels sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear; it boasts the same-design fuel tank as the KTM, and will use technologies such as ABS , traction control, and several driving modes.



If you don’t plan on waiting until the end of the year to see what Husqvarna will make of the 901, KTM’s offering in this family is something to consider.



At the end of last year, 2021 model-year versions were introduced in the form of the 890 R and 890 R Rally. The latter, limited to just 500 units globally, was such an instant hit that quickly after the unveiling—read 48 hours—all of them



It's unclear whether the Husqvarna-bred 890 will cause similar interest to manifest itself. The motorcycle has been spied undergoing testing before the planned EICMA 2021 reveal—that is, if all goes well on the health crisis front until then, and we actually get to enjoy the event. Check the attached photos carefully as the spy photographer who sent us these pics promises they show both the standard and off-road versions of the Norden.