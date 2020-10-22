4 Did You Know There’s a Mercedes-Benz App to Tell You If You're Worthy of an EV?

Husqvarna’s New App Allows Remote Engine and Suspension Tuning

Husky’s app offers two separate modes, namely Prime and Advanced. Depending on how much adjustability is required, the rider may opt for either of the two. By selecting Prime, you will be able to play around with traction control sensitivity.



On the other hand, the Advanced mode will give you the ability to manipulate just about anything from launch and traction control, to engine braking and throttle response. Furthermore, Husqvarna’s customers may create presets and have them stored in a database for future use. This should prove to be rather handy when hitting different racetracks that demand some recalibration.



In our day and age, this software isn’t exactly what you’d call groundbreaking, but we’ll have to appreciate the fact that a growing number of firms are taking advantage of modern technological developments to make riders’ lives a little easier.



I mean, being able to tune your two-wheeler's settings remotely brings about a healthy dose of versatility that’ll ultimately enhance the overall riding experience by a considerable margin. The myHusqvarna app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.



