You Need This Special App to Fully Understand the New Ram 1500 TRX

Presented not long ago, the upcoming Ram 1500 TRX is a whole new breed of monster. Packing an engine so powerful it looks more fitting on a supercar, the pickup proved an instant hit, as all the 702 units of the Launch Edition were sold out in three hours.
702 is a magic number for the TRX. That’s how many horsepower come from the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, and what allowed Ram to brag about the new version being the “quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world.”
That means, of course, the new king of the pickup realm is more about brute force than subtleties. But brute force needs some explaining too, and that’s what apps are for.
In a clear sign that Ram is planning on drawing a lot more new customers with the TRX, hopefully from Ford, the truck maker announced the launch of an app meant to make the newcomer easier to understand.
Know & Go is how it’s called, and it is supposed to use the capabilities of modern-day tech to carefully explain what the hardware on the TRX is, does, and how it can be handled.
“We created the Know & Go app as a way for customers to interact with and learn about their vehicles throughout their ownership lifecycle and personal experiences,” said Carolina Harris, Feature Innovation Manager – FCA, and co-creator of Know & Go.
More to the point, all you’ll have to do is point the phone at a part of a vehicle, and a description of the said part will be overlaid on the image shown by the phone. Additionally, the app also contains feature-specific owner’s manual pages.
RAM says the TRX will be the first FCA vehicle to come with this app, and it will be available for those who purchase the new pickup “through the customer’s preferred app store.”
